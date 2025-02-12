Cardinals' Super Bowl Odds Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals showed some stellar improvement in the second year of Jonathan Gannon's tenure, doubling their win total despite ultimately missing the postseason.
Arizona moves into the 2025 offseason with some hefty cap space and draft picks to improve their roster - but will it be enough to seriously push them into the next tier of Super Bowl contention?
Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan says not quite after citing Arizona's +6600 odds on BetMGM:
"The Cardinals are 20th on the odds list to win Super Bowl 60, tied along side the Dallas Cowboys and below teams like the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks. At 66-1 odds, the Cardinals have a 1.49% chance of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy," he wrote before diving into whether or not Kyler Murray was the guy.
"To be fair to the former Oklahoma quarterback, the Cardinals defense has consistently been one of the worst in the NFL the past number of years. If they want to compete in 2025, adding pieces to the defensive side of the football is going to be critical.
"2025 will be a pivotal year for Arizona. Even if the Cardinals continue to have struggles on defense, this may be Murray's last year to prove he's their franchise quarterback before they decide to go in a different direction.
"There are going to be smart ways to bet on Arizona before the 2025 campaign, but wagering on them to win the Super Bowl isn't one of them."
The Cardinals have just one Super Bowl appearance in their franchise history and haven't won a playoff game since 2015.
Arizona nearly made the postseason after starting 2024 with a 6-4 record, though they collapsed towards the end of the season and ultimately missed the playoffs.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says when it comes to Murray, they just simply need to put a better team around the franchise passer.
"He was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do. You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things," said Gannon.
"I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
We'll see how the Cardinals improve moving into the offseason.