Cardinals Camp Notes,Observations: Brown Returns to the Field

The Arizona Cardinals returned to State Farm Stadium on Monday to begin their third week of training camp.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was finally on the field after starting camp with a hamstring issue. Brown showed off in the opening individual drills, but didn’t participate beyond that.

“Hopefully each day he can increase some reps and get him going full speed by probably Wednesday,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Kyler Murray was on a similar game plan. The quarterback was on the field Monday and passed the ball around during individual drills, but sat out the rest of practice.

Before practice, Kingsbury provided an update on some players recovering from injuries. Wide receiver Antoine Wesley recently had an MRI on a groin/hip injury sustained last week. Kingsbury said they have to wait for his injury to settle down before they can decide if he needs rehab or surgery.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride has been dealing with back soreness and was sidelined Monday. Kingsbury said the next few days will decide if McBride sees playing time during Friday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Players missing from practice were tight end Zach Ertz, center Rodney Hudson, linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard and running back Darrel Williams.

Camp Observations

Dennis Gardeck looked dominant. On multiple occasions, Gardeck sped past right tackle Kelvin Beachum and pressured the quarterback.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton picked off Colt McCoy during practice. On a pass to DeAndre Hopkins, Hamilton snatched the ball and ran it back to the end zone. Hamilton was a player that Kingsbury said has been a standout this camp.

Running back James Conner looks great. Conner was limited in practice, but in the plays he did participate in his speed and pass-catching was on full display. Conner is always working during practice. At one point during a break, Conner was doing situps on the sideline.

With Ertz and McBride sidelined, other tight ends earned some reps, including rookie Chris Pierce Jr. The undrafted free agent was targeted multiple times by quarterback Trace McSorley and even scored a touchdown.