Cardinals Trending Towards Eye-Opening Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals could finish with a pick nobody thought possible in 2026.

Donnie Druin

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season isn't quite where people in the desert expected.

A 2-4 start has derailed all hopes of a playoff push despite a now experienced coaching staff and an upgraded roster from previous iterations under Jonathan Gannon.

After a 2-0 start, the Cardinals have managed to lose their last four games by a combined nine points.

That's quite the stumble, and now - according to ESPN - a top pick could be on the way.

Cardinals Have Good Shot to Land Top Five, Ten Pick in 2026

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Ganno
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stands on the field before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As of now, the Cardinals are projected to have the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft according to ESPN's projections.

This would be the highest since Gannon first took over in 2023, where the Cardinals held the No. 3 overall selection before eventually trading down.

Per their Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 1.3% chance to earn the first overall pick. They also own a 20.7% chance to get a top five pick and a 58.9% chance to finish in the top ten - all of which are slightly higher after last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The sledding doesn't get any easier from here, as Arizona welcomes the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 before their bye week.

Only three teams remaining on the Cardinals' schedule have losing records as of Week 6: Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1), Houston Texans (2-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-4).

All three of those matchups are on the road.

Cardinals Have to Turn Things Around

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammates before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are walking the fine line between a solid team capable of beating anybody and a not good enough squad to lose any given week.

As of late, it's been the latter option.

With jobs on the line, Arizona knows producing wins has to arrive to its doorstep sooner rather than later, or else some uncomfortable conversations will be had when the dust settles on 2025.

"They're not happy. We feel like we're right there, but to get in the win column we have to do a little bit more," Gannon told reporters this week.

"I am proud of them (for) the response (over) the last couple games here and how those have went, and (then) going on the road to play a good team. I thought our response was the right response. There's no pointing blame. There's no finger pointing. Guys have good energy. They have good enthusiasm. They're continuing to play hard.

"We've just got to get it turned.”

