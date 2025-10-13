Cardinals Coach Sends Message Amid Losing Streak
ARIZONA -- Things just aren't going the Arizona Cardinals' way.
The team now rides a four-game losing streak into Week 7's battle against the Green Bay Packers, who are one of the league's best teams with strengths on both sides of the ball.
Simply put, the season feels like it's slowly slipping from the Cardinals.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, when asked about the losing streak and how the team is handling it, offered the following:
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Dives Into 2-4 Start
"Probably as good as you can. They're not happy. They're not happy. We feel like we're right there. But to get in the win column, we got to do a little bit more," Gannon told reporters on Monday.
"But I am proud of them (and) the response for the last couple games here and how those have went. Going on the road to play a good team, I thought our response was the right response. There's no pointing blame. There's no finger-pointing. Guys have good energy. They got good enthusiasm. They're continuing to play hard. Just got to get it turned."
The Cardinals have lost their last four games by a combined nine points. Prior to this week, Arizona became the first NFL team ever to lose three consecutive games by a score on the final play of the fourth quarter.
"A loss is a loss. ... You see a win and a loss, but how you lose too might impact us. But like I said, I trust the leadership in that locker room. The coaches are the same way as them. We're all in it together, man, you know what I mean?" said Gannon.
"There's still a lot of ball to be played, and they know that, and we're gonna be pros about it and do a good job and try to get a win this week."
Are Cardinals Set to Make Changes?
The Cardinals simply have to get going, soon, in order to save the 2025 season and make good on their postseason expectations in Gannon's third year.
While some coaches may feel pressured to make massive changes after a month straight of losing, Gannon says it's easy to simply trust the process.
"We've tweaked some things. It's not difficult. I'll be honest with you, you double down on what you know is true," said Gannon.
"You take in the facts, these are the facts - you take emotion out of it and you solve problems. You got to find solutions. So, you got to have a steady mind to do that, but I think our guys are trained that. Our coaches are.
"And if you want to turn it around with a lot of ball left here, we're mid-October, a lot of ball left, you got to find solutions and you got to play better. So that's a good question, but you don't (make massive changes), you double down on what you know to be true and get better at your process."