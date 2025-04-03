Cardinals Star Becomes Highest Paid TE in History
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals recently announced a massive contract extension for tight end Trey McBride, keeping him in the desert through the 2029 season.
McBride just completed his third year in the pros and is fresh off a Pro Bowl season where he tallied 111 receptions for 1,146 yards.
It's a well deserved deal that many were hoping would get done, as McBride became extension eligible this offseason.
Often times teams will drag potential extensions with their star players out (which only causes more drama and headaches), though both sides did good to work through contract talks fairly quickly.
McBride's reported contract is a four-year, $76 million deal - which makes him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.
McBride's contract ranks as follows:
Overall Value: 1st
1. Trey McBride ($76 million)
2. George Kittle ($75 million)
3. T.J. Hockenson ($66 million)
Average Salary: 1st
1. Trey McBride ($19 million)
2. Travis Kelce ($17.1 million)
3. T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million)
Guaranteed at Signing: 2nd
1. Kyle Pitts ($32.9 million, rookie deal)
2. Trey McBride ($32.5 million)
3. Mark Andrews ($30 million)
We don't quite yet know the yearly breakdown of McBride's massive extension, though those details should emerge in the coming days.
It's been a busy spending period for the Cardinals, who inked Josh Sweat to a similar four-year, $76 million deal in free agency while also signing Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year, $29 million deal.
Earlier this offseason at the NFL Combine, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was asked if he sees McBride as a franchise cornerstone:
"Absolutely. Trey is a guy that does everything the right way. He's a good leader for us on and off the field. He works, he prepares, and he produces. Trey is definitely a guy that we want to continue to be in our program and continue to see what he can do for us offensively," said Gannon.
Now, he's certainly paid like it.