Report: Cardinals Tried Trading for Dolphins DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were rumored to be interested in some potentially big names around the league's trade deadline, though their move for Baron Browning was all that stood when the dust settled.
The Cardinals were obvious suitors to add pass rush help, and were reportedly tied to names such as Azeez Ojulari in the build-up to the deadline.
We can add another name to that list: Miami Dolphins DL Calais Campbell.
The Cardinals were interested in a reunion with their former Pro Bowl player, according to Campbell's brother on the "Mike Lenoci Show" recorded a couple days ago.
According to Campbell's brother, the Cardinals, 49ers, Ravens, Bears, Commanders and Bengals all were interested in the 38-year-old defensive lineman.
The Dolphins ultimately decided to hold on to Campbell despite receiving some heavy interest.
"There was a bidding war," Campbell said (h/t DolphinsWire).
"They had nine teams that offered at least a sixth-round pick. ... Then there was a bidding war, so then the teams offered a fifth -- the 49ers and the Ravens. The [Dolphins] said 'Oh, we'll go with the Ravens. You're familiar with the team, they look good. You're good.' And the 49ers came in last minute and said we'll give a fourth-round pick for him.
"Calais was prepared to be traded. Somehow they came to the decision in the final hour before they were like 'Hey, give us that pick.' To be like, 'No, we're not going to do this.' Calais was like 'Man, it made me feel like love. Because if you turn down a fourth-round pick for a 38-year-old guy on an expiring contract, you must really want me.'"
Adding Campbell to Arizona's defensive line would have been a solid addition, though there are questions about how much longer the former Cardinals defender will play - and surely general manager Monti Ossenfort wouldn't have offered a fourth-rounder for an aging veteran.
Campbell is an All-Pro and Walter Payton Man of the Year winner that spent the first nine years of his career in Arizona.
Even in the twilight of his career, Campbell has started in all 12 games for Miami this season and has accumulated 36 tackles, five passes defensed and four sacks.
For the right price, Campbell may have been reunited where it all started.