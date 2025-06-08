Cardinals Trio Given Shocking Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals' defense will look noticeably different in the 2025 season, and the benefits should be immediately available to head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordintor Nick Rallis.
Arizona's defense overperformed their talent level in the 2024 season. While the results were inconsistent and at times poor, there were also moments where true growth was seen from some of the younger players, and times the unit played better as a whole than the sum of its total talent.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked each NFL team's defensive "triplet" group. For the purpose of Manzano's article, "triplet" refers to one pass rusher, one linebacker and one defensive back.
Cardinals Trio Ranked Way-Too-Low
The Cardinals ranked 19th on Manzano's list, featuring the newly-signed Josh Sweat, rising linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and star veteran safety Budda Baker. Arizona was ranked just above the Carolina Panthers, and just below the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's what Manzano had to say about the Cardinals' ranking:
"The Cardinals were ranked last on this list a year ago because they lacked playmakers at edge rusher and linebacker. However, Baker finally gained plenty of help this offseason, including the splash signing of Sweat. With all of Arizona's notable moves this offseason, this could be a top-12 unit," Manzano wrote.
It may seem like disrespect to Cardinals fans, but the ranking is fair based on last season's results at the position.
While GM Monti Ossenfort has dumped countless resources into bolstering Arizona's front seven, there's no guarantee Sweat plays up to an elite level, or that the Cardinals will be able to sustain a high level of success.
There are still questions surrounding some of their acquisitions, and a chance for injuries to leave them limited in the talent department.
While their defensive line and pass rush is undeniably much-improved from an abysmal 2023 and 2024 season, they'll need to stack consistent production to rocket up into an above-average unit.
But there is plenty of hope amongst the Cardinals' fanbase and even local media that Arizona's shrewd offseason moves will pan out into a much more talented and cohesive group of defenders.
Young players are poised for year-two leaps, proven veterans should be able to at least mostly perform, and the coaching has been solid even in the years that lacked talent.
Arizona's defense may remain a bit of a wild card, but there's certainly more talent and depth than there was in previous seasons. The rest is up to execution.