Arizona Cardinals Underestimated in Latest Power Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals continue to be underestimated by the general NFL world.
Cardinals fans have reason to be excited, and perhaps it's fair to temper some of those lofty expectations. Maybe a 12-win season and a deep playoff run simply isn't realistic for 2025.
But in many ways, Arizona has done exactly what was needed to take the next full step into the arena. No longer will they be given the lack-of-talent excuse — it's time to compete with the contenders.
But that expectation hasn't reached the outside world, yet. Many outlets are still expecting the Cardinals to not only be below-average, but poor.
Arizona Cardinals Given Surprise Power Ranking
An unnamed Yahoo Sports author who evidently hasn't paid much attention to the Cardinals placed Arizona 19th out of 32 teams. This was their reasoning:
"Last season was supposed to be a step forward for Kyler Murray, and maybe the Cardinals, and in some ways it was. Arizona did improve from 4-13 to 8-9."
Oh, is that all? Only double their win total from the previous year despite a complete lack of defensive talent.
"Murray's 93.5 passer rating was his best since 2021. The defense improved from 32nd to 14th in DVOA. There was tangible progress, despite plenty of injuries and ballyhooed rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. not having a massive impact," the article continues.
"The next question is what the Cardinals' true ceiling is. There was a lot of talent added on defense for coach Jonathan Gannon, a respected defensive mind.
"Trey McBride blossomed into an elite tight end (the first Cardinals tight end since Jackie Smith in 1970 to make the Pro Bowl), James Conner is a reliable workhorse at running back and if Harrison has a big second season the Cardinals' offense gets pretty interesting."
The article says all the right things, but one would assume such facts would warrant at least a few spots higher on the list.
Realistically, were the Cardinals the 13th-worst team in the NFL in 2024? Maybe, but they certainly weren't a bottom-10 team, and they've only added talent at an exceptional rate.
There's no delusion here that Arizona needs to be in the top 10, or be given endless praise for a squad that still has yet to prove they're capable of making the postseason with this regime.
But to place them close to the bottom 10 of the NFL implies that this was made based on last year's roster, not where they stand on the cusp of 2025.