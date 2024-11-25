Cardinals Update Kyler Murray Injury
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray exited the game briefly in the late stages of the team's 16-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 for what looked to be a possible rib/stomach injury.
A look at what happened from FOX's replay:
This came on Arizona's second to last drive of the game when the Cardinals managed to draw their deficit to 13-6.
On the ensuing Seahawks drive, Cardinals LB Kyzir White caught what was initially believed to be an interception, which prompted chaos on Arizona's sideline with some staff hurrying Murray into the blue medical tent.
Seattle ultimately hung on to the ball and chewed up over eight minutes of clock before extending their lead to two possessions with little time left in the fourth quarter.
Multiple times on the broadcast, Murray was shown standing on the sideline after he exited the blue medical tent while Seattle burned crucial clock away. When the Cardinals finally got the ball back, Murray entered the field and completed their final drive, which resulted in a missed field goal.
After the game, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray is fine.
"Yeah, I think that was from up top. They called down. The guy - I call it burped him - he capped him off, fell on him. He lost his wind, that's why he didn't get up immediately. They thought it might have been a head issue, so they made him go in the tent, but he was fine," said Gannon.
Murray finished the afternoon going 24/37 for 285 yards and one interception - his fourth turnover of the season which resulted in a game-altering pick-six to give Seattle a 13-3 advantage in the third quarter.
Arizona now drops to 6-5 on the year and will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road next Sunday.