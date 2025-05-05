All Cardinals

Cardinals Upgrade Defense, But Will It Lead to Wins?

The Arizona Cardinals got better on defense, but is it enough for the team to improve?

Jeremy Brener

Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals made it their mission to get better on the defensive side of the ball during the NFL Draft.

By selecting five of their six picks on defense, the Cardinals accomplished their goal, especially with what they did in the front seven.

ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss believes that the team's most improved position is the defensive line.

"The Cardinals set out to improve their entire defensive front at the start of this offseason. And that's exactly what they did through the additions of edge Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the re-signing of L.J. Collier, and the drafting of defensive tackle Walter Nolen and edge Jordan Burch. Arizona bolstered its starting lineup and added depth to a front that has become formidable, both in size and talent," Weinfuss wrote.

The Cardinals are beginning to build an identity on defense, and that is all about the front seven. The pass rush and run defense can set the tone and make the job for the secondary much easier, forcing opposing quarterbacks into errant throws.

Despite Arizona's upgrades on the defensive line, the team fell from No. 20 to 22 in ESPN's latest power ranking. The teams ranking below the Cardinals are the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

In order for the Cardinals to earn some respect and move up in the rankings, these defensive upgrades will have to prove themselves on the field. In the meantime, the Cardinals will continue to be seen as a team coasting along in the middle of the pack in the NFL.

The Cardinals' first-year players are getting ready to head to the team facility to participate in the team's annual rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday and runs through Sunday.

