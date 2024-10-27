Recap: Cardinals Upset Dolphins on Final Play
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-4 on the season following a 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.
Kyler Murray notched his first 300-yard passing game of the season while two of his top targets in Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. went over 100 yards receiving.
It was a game where Miami felt in control up until the very end when it counted.
Recap
After the Cardinals deferred the toss, Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of Miami's offense wasted no time, marching down the field on a 10-play, 64-yard drive to see Raheem Mostert walk into the end zone on a one-yard score to open festivities.
Arizona's defense forced two fumbles on the drive but couldn't recover either opportunity.
MIA 7, AZ 0
After forcing a Cardinals three-and-out that saw two Kyler Murray passes batted down, Miami retained possession and extended their lead to double digits with a 53-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
MIA 10, AZ 0
Marvin Harrison Jr. introduced himself to action with a 25-yard reception on Arizona's next drive, which bled into the beginning of the second quarter.
Arizona finally found the end zone for the first time on the afternoon, as Murray avoided pressure on a third-and-goal to find a wide open Michael Wilson in the back of the end zone.
MIA 10, AZ 7
After exchanging punts, the Dolphins appeared as if they were poised to score their second touchdown of the day in the final seconds of the first half, though Arizona's defense held strong and forced a second Sanders field goal, this time from 25 yards out.
MIA 13, AZ 7
Arizona couldn't sustain any momentum with little time left, opting to head to the locker room at halftime down by one possession.
On their opening drive of the second half, the Cardinals (propelled by a 37-yard Trey McBride reception) drew their deficit to just three points thanks to an impressive 57-yard field goal from Chad Ryland.
MIA 13, AZ 10
On Miami's first drive, De'Von Achane sparked the Dolphins' offense with a 47-yard rush before reaching the end zone on a screen pass just a few plays later.
MIA 20, AZ 10
With the Dolphins backed up near their end zone, a bad snap to Tagovailoa saw the ball enter the end zone before eventually going out for a safety, giving the Cardinals two points and possession back to potentially tie the game.
MIA 20, AZ 12
The Cardinals cashed in on their new opportunity, as Murray found Harrison Jr. in the corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown reception.
The two-point try was no good after James Conner was stopped short of the goal line.
MIA 20, AZ 18
The Dolphins - needing an answer - marched down the field on a nine-play, 70-yard drive which saw Mostert easily each the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.
MIA 27, AZ 18
Faced with an essential "do or die" drive early in the fourth quarter, the connection between Murray-Harrison found it's footing on two great catches by the rookie receiver, which set up a Conner touchdown from short.
MIA 27, AZ 25
After forcing a punt, Murray and co. got the ball back with 5:01 remaining in the game.
The Cardinals eventually marched deep into Dolphins territory at the two-minute warning.
With one second remaining, the Cardinals called their final timeout, trotting Ryland out for a game-winning field goal.
Ryland nailed the 34-yard game winner and pushed Arizona back to .500. This was his third game-winning field goal since being signed by the Cardinals to replace an injured Matt Prater.
The Cardinals host the Chicago Bears at home in Week 9.