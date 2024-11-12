Cardinals Urged to Add Eagles Defensive End
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are already seeing some dividends from trade deadline acquisition Barron Browning to help their defense, though more help could be on the way.
Arizona's battled through several injuries across the defensive front, and their play towards the beginning of the season wasn't quite where it needed to be.
The Cardinals enter their bye week on a four-game winning streak, and though the overall play of the defense has picked up, some analysts believe Arizona still needs more help.
Bleacher Report says the Cardinals should pick up defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was recently signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
"Last week's trade for Barron Browning helped to boost Arizona's pass rush. But the Cardinals could still use additional depth on the defensive line, both to aid the pass rush and bolster a middling run defense," wrote B/R.
"With the trade market closed and few free agents available, Arizona should consider signing Tarron Jackson from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
"Jackson, who signed with Philadelphia late last week, was a 2021 sixth-round pick who appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles as a rookie. He played just 23 percent of the defensive snaps that season but recorded 18 tackles, a sack and nine quarterback pressures. His experience under Jonathan Gannon should help make for an easy transition."
With the pending arrival of Darius Robinson, are more additions needed?
You can never have enough defensive linemen in the rotation, and if Robinson is still going to be out for a few more weeks, it wouldn't hurt to add more talent in the room to help keep the crown in the NFC West.
Gannon's response when asked if there was any sort of timeline for Robinson - the Cardinals' first-round pick - to return to action.
“No, one day at a time. ... There's going to be some of that. I think you've just got to do a good job one day at a time. You have a plan, but your plan with recovery, rehab and those guys return to play never goes to plan, so I think we just have to keep our head down and try to keep getting better every day. When those guys are mentally and physically ready to play, they'll play.”
Arizona's on a bye week and will return to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 12.