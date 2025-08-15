Arizona Cardinals Urged to Cut Ties With Former First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has been with the organization since 2021 after being made a first-round pick, though he's yet to really find his footing and live up to expectations.
First beginning as an inside linebacker, Collins transitioned to a new role as an edge rusher following the arrival of head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Collins has consistently been heralded as a big, strong and athletic linebacker. His run support is near the top of his position, though Collins' ability to reach the quarterback hasn't quite unfolded for various reasons.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Cut Zaven Collins
Bleacher Report - when highlighting one player each team needs to cut before the regular season - firmly believes Collins needs a new opportunity.
"To be clear, the Arizona Cardinals aren't going to cut Zaven Collins for a couple of reasons," wrote Gary Davenport.
"Firstly, teams don't like to admit they blew it on a Round 1 pick, even if the current regime isn't the one that drafted him. The second is financial, as the Redbirds would get bupkus in the way of cap relief after extending Collins last year.
"That deal is on the new regime.
"At this point, though, Collins' best chance of salvaging his career likely lies in a change of scenery. The Cardinals tried him at linebacker, and that didn't work. The 26-year-old led the team with five sacks last year, but he hasn't been especially effective off the edge, either.
"After four mostly disappointing seasons in the desert, it's clear Collins just isn't a good fit in Arizona. And with Baron Browning back and B.J. Ojulari potentially nearing a return, it may be time to just admit that and move on."
Before the start of last season, the Cardinals declined Collins' fifth-year option before extending him to a two-year, $14 million deal - which essentially was the price point of Collins' fifth season.
According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Collins grades as the 43rd best edge player in the league but is just 103rd in terms of pass rush.
Ahead of 2025, Collins has been spotted in different defensive packages as an inside linebacker.
"We utilize him in different roles because he's super-smart and he has this unique unicorn skillset for being as big as he is, how he can move and his understanding of the game," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"I think he's going to take off."