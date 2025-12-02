Jonathan Gannon Takes Complete Ownership of Cardinals' Failures

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will be the first to say it: It's all on him.

Such is life for a person in his position, and that's even further extended to a Cardinals squad who are just 3-9, have massive questions surrounding the future and were just eliminated from the postseason the earliest in a season since 1986.

Gannon has received the brunt of the blame from media and fans alike. Whether that's deserved remains opinion, though as a tough season only grows in frustration, he continues to absorb it during press conferences.

READ: Cardinals React to Postseason Elimination

“Like I said, we know how to compete (but) we don't know how to win. That falls on me. That's completely on me," said Gannon.

"We'll keep forging ahead. These games are - I talk about it with the staff, this is an external factor in my mind, but the past is the past, you’re at where you are (and) you are what your record is.

"I don't know the reasons now, but I know there is a reason we're going through this. If you’re in this league and you're in competitive situations — whatever you do, you're going to go through adversity. We're in it and you just try to keep digging out and know that you will come out the other side better. I do believe that.”

READ: Jonathan Gannon Reveals Clearest Message to Date

Gannon's third season in Arizona was supposed to be his best, as the Cardinals loaded up this past offseason for an expected run to the playoffs.

That appeared to be the case after winning his first two games to start 2025, though Arizona now's dropped their last nine-of-ten games.

“I'm not pleased where we are, I'm really not. It's our path right now. Today — about being eliminated (from the playoffs) and that stuff, right? That sucks when you think about it, but I'm not going to let that affect how when I turn on the tape," Gannon said.

"My process (is) to do my job at a high level going to play the next opponent. To me, you're wasting time and that's (playoffs) not a controllable anymore. It was, now it's not anymore. You move on, you do your job to the best of your ability and get ready to go compete.”

The Cardinals are back home to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News