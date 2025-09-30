Cardinals Urged to Trade for Packers WR
The Arizona Cardinals' offense has fallen under heavy criticism to begin the 2025 season.
Led by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' offense ranks near the bottom of several statistical categories after the first four weeks of football.
Should Arizona want to make good on their postseason promise - something has to change within the structure of the offense.
Many would argue the Cardinals need to refine their passing attack - and Bleacher Report has just the trade idea to potentially fix things in Arizona:
B/R: Cardinals Should Trade for Packers WR Romeo Doubs
Alex Kay says Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort should send a fifth-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for WR Romeo Doubs and a seventh-round pick in next year's draft:
"The Cardinals suffered a tough defeat in Week 4, a loss to the rival Seattle Seahawks that dropped them back to .500 following back-to-back wins to open 2025.
"One of the biggest reasons Arizona has sputtered out is a lack of offensive production, an issue that may not be fixable without some outside help.
"Quarterback Kyler Murray is overseeing an offense that rates No. 28 in passing with a lowly 164.8 yards per game average. The team also failed to create any gains longer than 18 yards in Week 4, evidence that a playmaker like Romeo Doubs may be exactly who the Cardinals need to get back on track.
"Although he's not an elite superstar who can single-handedly change a game, Doubs is a quality No. 2 WR who can be a perfect complement to up-and-coming No. 1 option Marvin Harrison Jr.
"Doubs' value went up in Week 4 after posting one of the most productive performances of his entire career, helping earn a draw against the Dallas Cowboys by catching six of his eight targets for 58 yards and a whopping three scores. The sizzling outing brought him to a respectable 179 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches for the season.
"Despite the breakout game, Green Bay's roster is brimming with complementary wideouts and Doubs is playing out the final year of his current contract. The Cardinals certainly shouldn't hesitate to make this call, as they are running out of chances to remain a contender."
Would This Trade Make Sense?
Simply put - this probably won't make a huge difference.
The Cardinals are built as a run-heavy, 12 personnel offense. Getting receivers the ball in the passing game isn't exactly top priority - especially a WR2.
The target discrepancy between the top weapons (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) and the next actual receiver is drastic:
Cardinals 2025 Target Leaders
Player
Targets
Trey McBride
35
Marvin Harrison Jr.
27
Trey Benson
16
Michael Wilson
14
And, for as fun as Doubs is, he's not enough to alter Arizona's methodology in terms of their approach - at least not in midseason.
One could argue Michael Wilson is doing just fine with his opportunities and he simply isn't getting enough work, too.
The overall problem in Arizona doesn't appear to be the ingredients, but more so the chef cooking with them.
If the Cardinals can't maximize their current talent, another player who isn't a certified star would just be another wasted resource.