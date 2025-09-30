All Cardinals

Cardinals Urged to Trade for Packers WR

The Arizona Cardinals move into the future with a clear need for another weapon.

Donnie Druin

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals' offense has fallen under heavy criticism to begin the 2025 season.

Led by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals' offense ranks near the bottom of several statistical categories after the first four weeks of football.

Should Arizona want to make good on their postseason promise - something has to change within the structure of the offense.

Many would argue the Cardinals need to refine their passing attack - and Bleacher Report has just the trade idea to potentially fix things in Arizona:

B/R: Cardinals Should Trade for Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doub
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex Kay says Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort should send a fifth-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for WR Romeo Doubs and a seventh-round pick in next year's draft:

"The Cardinals suffered a tough defeat in Week 4, a loss to the rival Seattle Seahawks that dropped them back to .500 following back-to-back wins to open 2025.

"One of the biggest reasons Arizona has sputtered out is a lack of offensive production, an issue that may not be fixable without some outside help.

"Quarterback Kyler Murray is overseeing an offense that rates No. 28 in passing with a lowly 164.8 yards per game average. The team also failed to create any gains longer than 18 yards in Week 4, evidence that a playmaker like Romeo Doubs may be exactly who the Cardinals need to get back on track.

"Although he's not an elite superstar who can single-handedly change a game, Doubs is a quality No. 2 WR who can be a perfect complement to up-and-coming No. 1 option Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Doubs' value went up in Week 4 after posting one of the most productive performances of his entire career, helping earn a draw against the Dallas Cowboys by catching six of his eight targets for 58 yards and a whopping three scores. The sizzling outing brought him to a respectable 179 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches for the season.

"Despite the breakout game, Green Bay's roster is brimming with complementary wideouts and Doubs is playing out the final year of his current contract. The Cardinals certainly shouldn't hesitate to make this call, as they are running out of chances to remain a contender."

Would This Trade Make Sense?

Green Bay Packers WR Romeo Doub
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simply put - this probably won't make a huge difference.

The Cardinals are built as a run-heavy, 12 personnel offense. Getting receivers the ball in the passing game isn't exactly top priority - especially a WR2.

The target discrepancy between the top weapons (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) and the next actual receiver is drastic:

Cardinals 2025 Target Leaders

Player

Targets

Trey McBride

35

Marvin Harrison Jr.

27

Trey Benson

16

Michael Wilson

14

And, for as fun as Doubs is, he's not enough to alter Arizona's methodology in terms of their approach - at least not in midseason.

One could argue Michael Wilson is doing just fine with his opportunities and he simply isn't getting enough work, too.

The overall problem in Arizona doesn't appear to be the ingredients, but more so the chef cooking with them.

If the Cardinals can't maximize their current talent, another player who isn't a certified star would just be another wasted resource.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

