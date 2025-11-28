Cardinals Star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Breaks Silence on Injury

TEMPE -- It's been a long two weeks for Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., though a return from appendicitis appears to be near.

Harrison has practiced all week in advance of Week 13's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the last two games saw Harrison sidelined, he's ready to return.

"It was a long two weeks, obviously, but feels good to be back out here and try to take it day-by-day with everything," Harrison told reporters after practice.

"Random, very random. Came out of nowhere Monday night, I think, checked in the hospital like 2 AM Tuesday morning."

Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick, said there's still some uncomfortable things he's dealt with through the week of practice.

Still, the prospect of Harrison's return is exciting for a Cardinals offense that's seen Michael Wilson firmly take over WR1 duties in his absence. Wilson has posted 25 receptions for 303 yards over Arizona's last two games.

"Obviously, I always knew what Mike was capable of and then obviously having Trey [McBride] as well. Always have full confidence in all our skill guys, and we can go out there and make plays and get opportunities," Harrison continued.

When asked if defenses should be more aware of Wilson's presence with him on the field, Harrison responded with:

"They should be."

It's been a massively disappointing season for Harrison and the rest of the Cardinals, who are 3-8 on the year.

Offensively, Arizona has shifted to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback - which has helped propel their numbers but hasn't quite changed the losing element in the desert.

Still, there's serious potential for an improved Wilson to play alongside one of the league's best in McBride and a top pick in Harrison.

"I've been playing with great receivers my whole life, so this is nothing new for me. I'm excited. I love playing with other guys I know can go out there and make plays," Harrison added at his locker.

"Obviously Trey's the best of the best at his position, so it's really exciting to play with those guys."

Towards the end of year two, Harrison still has ample time to put a stamp on his early NFL career - and Week 13 could be just the opportunity he needs.

"Go win some games," he said when asked if he wants to put anything else on tape to finish 2025.

