The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason with clear positions to upgrade - though few are more notable than the defensive line.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis did wonders with a less than ideal defense on paper in 2024, and the thought of injecting talent along the defensive line and also at edge rusher could propel Arizona's unit from good to great moving forward.
With six draft picks and over $70 million in cap space, the Cardinals have ample amount of opportunity to make a splash this offseason.
Bleacher Report believes that splash could be coming from the Atlanta Falcons via trade.
Cardinals Urged to Trade for Falcons DL Grady Jarrett
B/R's Moe Moton offered the following explanation on why a Cardinals-Falcons deal makes sense:
"Since the Falcons are currently $5.3 million over the salary cap, they might hope that a team shows interest in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. If they find a trade partner for him, they'd save about $16.3 million cap space.
"After missing nine games in 2023, Jarrett suited up for every contest last season, registering 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 18 pressures and 2.5 sacks. Though his sack number was low, he recorded 12 quarterback hits.
"Last year, the Arizona Cardinals ranked 25th in yards allowed per carry and finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards (20th) and touchdowns allowed (18th). Even if Jarrett doesn't log more than a handful of sacks, the Cardinals could use a big body up front to stop the run and create pass-rushing lanes for second-level defenders."
Jarrett will soon turn 32 years old and would see the Cardinals take on about $15.2 million in 2025, according to Spotrac. He's entering the final year of his contract.
If Arizona did trade for Garrett, they might be wise to extend him and spread his salary out - though doing so for an aging player might not be a move Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort wants to make.
As far as his fit in the desert, Jarrett would align well next to names such as Dante Stills and Darius Robinson.