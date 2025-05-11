Cardinals: 'We Have No Ceiling'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the beginning stages of 2025 offseason workouts with a vastly different outlook than this point last season.
After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2024, the Cardinals revamped their roster - mostly on the defensive side of the ball - and are expected to get over the postseason hump once 2025 rolls around.
At least starting linebacker Mack Wilson believes so.
Cardinals Have Full Belief in Themselves
“I feel like we have no ceiling,” Wilson told reporters over the weekend after his charity basketball game (h/t The Arizona Republic).
“It's been dope to see Monti [Ossenfort] go to work and just the key additions he's made. I feel like it's been key to what we're gonna be able to build off of this season. We did a great job of just getting everything we need.”
The Cardinals had plenty of cap space in free agency and quickly went to work with big-name signings in Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.
Arizona followed suit soon in the draft, taking names such as Walter Nolen and Will Johnson to begin festivities. Six of their seven total picks came on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals are running it back with their same core of offensive weapons, which was a vote in confidence by general manager Monti Ossenfort.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out. I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense," Ossenfort told reporters following the draft.
"I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year. I'm excited to get going on that here as on field activities start here over the next week.”
If the defense plays up to its potential and the offense can find their next gear, the Cardinals just might be capable of kicking the door down and living up to Wilson's expectations.
He's surely not the only player in Arizona's locker room who feels as such.