Arizona Cardinals Week 6 Fantasy Football, DFS Guide Featuring Bam Knight
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 6 with more lineup chaos than they’d like. Kyler Murray is sidelined with a foot injury, meaning Jacoby Brissett will start under center. And in the backfield, Zonovan "Bam" Knight is now trending ahead of Michael Carter, who appears to be sliding into a secondary role. Let’s break down what these changes mean for your DFS lineups.
Depth Chart Updates and Injuries
Kyler Murray (foot): Out. Veteran Jacoby Brissett gets the start.
James Conner (ankle): Out for the season.
Trey Benson (knee): Still on IR.
Bam Knight: Expected to handle the majority of early-down and goal-line work.
Michael Carter: Moves into a rotational role.
Emari Demercado: Retains passing-down responsibilities, but volume remains inconsistent.
With Kyler Murray out and Bam Knight emerging as the lead back, this offense will look more conservative, likely leaning on short passes, Trey McBride’s reliability, and the running game to control tempo.
Start/Sit Strategy
Backfield (Knight vs Carter vs Demercado):
Bam Knight is the primary upside pick given the shift in usage and coaching signals.
Michael Carter becomes lower-risk but lower-ceiling, useful in DFS cash game builds or as a filler, but less preferred in GPP tournaments.
Demercado retains pass-game value; consider him especially in PPR / checkdown-heavy builds or if Knight’s usage is capped.
Key DFS plays / stack ideas:
Jacoby Brissett + pass catchers: With a backup QB, stacking Brissett with Trey McBride or Marvin Harrison Jr. becomes more appealing as safe targets.
Knight + McBride: Correlation between run and short passing helps. Knight opens up the middle, McBride works underneath.
Utilize Carter or Demercado as contrarian picks: In GPP lineups, going lower-owned on Carter or Demercado might be a good move with everyone stocking up on Knight as a value.
Arizona DST outlook: If the Colts struggle or throw often, the Cardinals defense may get splash plays (turnovers/sacks).
DraftKings and FanDuel Salaries
Jacoby Brissett DK $4,200 / FD $6,000: Safe, low-ceiling QB play with checkdown-heavy tendencies. I would expect around 180 yards or so and a touchdown, but unless you need a value play, there are better options.
Zonovan "Bam" Knight DK $4,300 / FD $5,600: Trending up. Should lead the team in carries and red-zone touches. Strong pick for GPP tourneys.
Michael Carter DK $5,300 / FD $6,100: Secondary role with likely 6–10 touches. Slight receiving upside but limited ceiling. I would avoid him outside deep multi-entry contests.
Emari Demercado DK $4,800 / FD $5,500: Still useful in a pinch, but all trends point towards a heavy Bam Knight usage day.
Trey McBride DK $5,500 / $6,400: Top pass-catching option with Murray out. Expect 7–9 targets and around 60–70 yards. Elite pick in DFS TE play in cash and GPP formats.
Marvin Harrison Jr. DK $5,300 / FD $6,900: May lose some deep targets with Brissett starting, but remains the team’s best bet for a big play or touchdown.
Cardinals Defense: DK $2,600 / FD $3,300: Best for cash builds. The Colts have struggled to protect the QB, making Arizona a sneaky value.
Starts and Sits
Start
Bam Knight: Best running back play on the roster. Inheriting early-down and goal-line work makes him a solid RB2/flex in all formats.
Trey McBride: Lock him in. Brissett’s short passing game funnels targets to tight ends.
Marvin Harrison Jr.: High volume keeps him relevant, even if the deep shots decrease.
Flex Considerations
Emari Demercado: PPR safety valve in trailing scripts.
Michael Carter: Limited to rotational snaps; viable only as a salary-saver.
Sit
Jacoby Brissett: Too low of a ceiling unless you’re stacking cheap for salary relief.
The Cardinals’ offense may look different with Jacoby Brissett under center, but one thing is becoming clear: Bam Knight is trending up. His blend of burst, decisiveness, and power has quickly earned the trust of Arizona’s coaching staff, and he’s stepping into the kind of role fantasy managers and DFS players crave, plenty of volume with touchdown potential.