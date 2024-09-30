Coach: Cardinals Were 'Humbled' by Commanders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to 1-3 on the season after a humiliating loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 4.
Now all players are looking in the mirror, and that includes coaches as well.
"Obviously when you get beat like that (it's because) we didn't coach good enough and we didn't play good enough (in) all three phases," said Gannon following the game.
"We've got to get back at it. We've got to adapt a little bit and that starts with me. We can't look like that, because we didn't give ourselves a chance to win the game, so we'll get back at it. I told those guys, they'll keep their heads up. We got good guys in there, so they're not going to point the finger. They're not going to look for excuses. We're going to go back to the drawing board tomorrow, get better from this, bury it, and then we'll be on to San Francisco.”
Gannon continued, "We're 1-3. That was the first time that we got beat like that, so if you just keep doing the same thing then you're asking for the same results. We're very process driven and I trust our process, but I told everyone in there (that) everybody's going to have to take a good hard look, point the thumb at themselves--starting with me and we've got to make some adjustments."
The Cardinals - in the words of Gannon - were humbled.
"This league's very humbling and we got humbled today, so we'll get back to it. The positive will be what we get out of this tape tomorrow, the adjustments that we make, the corrections that we make and we'll get better from it. That would be the positive from it."