ASU Star: I'd Love for Cardinals to Draft Me
The Arizona Cardinals have met with Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, according to the man himself.
Skattebo - speaking with PHNX - says he had an informal interview with the Cardinals and also will be visiting the team's facility on a local visit.
"I have met with them - not formally, informally I have. They have me coming down soon so I'll be at the Cardinals facility soon. I'm not going to say anything specific [but] I meet with them, that's the first team on me at their facility and I'm excited to be there, it's going to be fun," said Skattebo.
"Arizona is home. I would love to be there. I would love to stay there. Don't get me wrong I'd love to be anywhere but I've been in Arizona the past two years and that's somewhere where I'm probably going to live when I'm done playing. I'll always be around.
"If they end up taking me and it's higher than what other people would take me, I would love that. I'd love to be a Cardinal due to the fact that I love Arizona. That'd be something pretty cool ... If the Cardinals want me enough hopefully they'll take me in the second."
The Cardinals don't exactly have a need for running backs with James Conner and Trey Benson in the mix, though Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this when asked about Skattebo at the Combine:
"Yeah, [Arizona State Head Coach] Kenny [Dillingham] brings it over to me, and he says, 'Why don't you check this guy out?' I'm not through that part of the evaluation process, but I know he lit it up this year. I know he's a really good dude with high football character who loves ball so that'd be cool to watch him."
Previously, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said, "Now if the Arizona Cardinals can just draft Cam so we can keep him home, that'd be awesome."
Skattebo rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for the Sun Devils.
It's quite obvious Gannon/Dillingham have a good relationship, and maybe - just maybe - Skattebo could be a possibility if he slips in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's projected to be a Day 2 selection.