ASU Coach: Cardinals Need to Draft Cam Skattebo
ARIZONA -- Arizona State Suns Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham says the Arizona Cardinals need to keep running back Cam Skattebo home.
"I'm really excited of the foundation that Cam and this team and Leif [Faitanu] has laid and to see where it can take us," Dillingham said after the Peach Bowl loss to Texas.
"Now if the Arizona Cardinals can just draft Cam so we can keep him home, that'd be awesome."
It'd certainly be a fun time to see Skattebo in a Cardinals uniform, though it feels highly unlikely considering Arizona just re-signed James Conner to a multi-year extension with rookie Trey Benson being a high pick from the 2024 d
Dillingham and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon have a good relationship - Gannon wished ASU luck ahead of their College Football Playoff game earlier this week.
“Before we get started, I know they’re about to kick this thing off (so) good luck to Arizona State. We’re pulling for them. Not going to be able to watch, but hopefully they get it done and move on," Gannon said during his press conference.
Earlier in the year, Gannon also offered this on Dillingham:
"I know they're lighting it up, so we're pulling for him, but he's a good dude. He came out here in the spring. Him and his whole staff. We talked a lot of ball. It was really good. There's no wonder why they're winning. He's on it.”
Skattebo proved to be one of the best players in the country, finishing fifth in Heisman voting after a special season that included over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 24 total touchdowns in 2024.
In the Peach Bowl against Texas, Skattebo had over 200 yards of offense and three total touchdowns - one coming through the air.
He won MVP in spite of the loss.
Skattebo is currently projected to be somewhere around a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz said an NFL scout offered this on Skattebo: “Not sure what he’s gonna run, nor do I care. You can’t bring the dude down. That’s a skill that translates to the pro level.”
It's a fun pairing in a video game world, for sure, though it unfortunately seems like a far stretch to imagine Skattebo in a Cardinals uniform next season.