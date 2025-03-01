Cardinals Met With Big Ten Edge Rusher
Up next for prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft who have confirmed they have spoken with the Arizona Cardinals at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is linebacker Oluwafemi "Femi" Oladejo.
The UCLA product says he had an informal interview with the Cardinals (per PHNX) and is the most recent of several linebackers to state that he's spoken with the team.
Oladejo spent four seasons in college between UCLA and previously Cal and had significant playing time with both programs. Across his collegiate career, Oladejo appeared in 47 games, recording 240 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions.
In his final collegiate season, Oladejo made a transition from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher. He recorded 4.5 of his six career sacks.
His transition to a full-time edge rushing role was seamless, but there was some optimism to get the attention of NFL teams. Oladejo also has good size for the move at 6'3 and 259lbs.
With proper coaching and understanding of the next steps in his development for his new role, Oladejo could see the field one day in a larger role.
The key here is to understand that Olaedjo has to learn a whole different set of instincts and not just a move set or scheme alignment. The change from off-ball to edge rusher takes some getting used to, but that is good news for a team they may want him to do a bit of both.
Oladejo's off-ball experience can give teams a chance to move him around as a chess piece who can do a variety of things. That's nice to have, but an emphasis needs to be placed on him committing to the edge full-time; a team can't be too back-and-forth without risking him never progressing.
The Cardinals love themselves some versatile defenders. Guys like Mack Wilson and Owen Pappoe have been coveted by the staff thanks to their ability to do multiple assignments. It's also not a coincidence that they both play linebacker.
I am placing Olaedjo on my watchlist for Arizona moving forward as a possible day two selection. There are several dots to connect here and the fit could be natural... but I again insist that a priority be placed on finishing his development as an edge rusher before getting too "creative" with his alignment.
The previous history and fascination with those versatile defenders illustrates how the Cardinals could have a possible infatuation with a player like Oladejo.
There is a chance as the draft process continues that his stock will rise quite a bit, as nfl.com's Lance Zierlein labeled Oladejo a player to eventually become an average starter.