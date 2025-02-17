Falcons, Eagles Named Fits for Cardinals Free Agent
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of top free agents that are set to hit the open market in 2025, though few carry more intrigue than outside linebacker Baron Browning.
Browning - acquired via trade this past season - was a mere rental for Arizona in 2024, though he eventually got settled towards the tail end of the year.
Although Browning isn't quite viewed as one of the best edge rushers in this free agent cycle, the upside is still there for the former Denver Bronco, making him one of the more intriguing names to watch.
Bleacher Report says the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are landing spots for the Cardinals OLB:
"Injuries have hindered the career of 2021 third-round pick Baron Browning, who also converted from being an off-ball linebacker to an edge-defender in his second season," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Browning has never played more than 14 games in a single season and has just 11.5 sacks in 51 career games. With the Denver Broncos uncovering better pass-rushing options in Nick Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, Browning was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals at the 2024 trade deadline.
"Yet, Browning may still be scratching the surface of his potential as a sack artist. While he had just two sacks in eight games with the Cardinals, he also had three tackles for loss and 10 quarterback pressures.
"With a projected market value of $5.4 million annually, Browning is worth a flier for any team seeking depth along the edge.
"The Eagles may want to take a look at Browning, as they could potentially lose both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in free agency. The Atlanta Falcons, who face a cap deficit of $10.3 million, should consider Browning as a budget addition to a defense that logged just 31 sacks in 2024."
The Cardinals certainly need edge help, with or without Browning's presence in the desert moving forward.
If Browning is brought back to Arizona, he'd only project to be a rotational piece assuming the Cardinals make the position a priority.