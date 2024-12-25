All Cardinals

Building Arizona Cardinals Christmas Wishlist

The Arizona Cardinals need the following things.

Donnie Druin

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Merry Christmas, Arizona Cardinals fans!

Perhaps Santa didn't leave exactly what fans in the desert had wanted (a playoff appearance), though that doesn't mean he's not working behind the scenes to provide some great gifts ahead.

Arizona's end to the season was disappointing - no doubt - though the following gifts could help make for an incredible year moving forward.

The Big Gift: Improved Offense

Now, Santa isn't exactly clear on what the problem is in Arizona. It could be Drew Petzing. It could be Kyler Murray. It could be a mixture of both.

Regardless, there's a problem, and if the Cardinals want to be that coveted postseason team moving forward, the biggest task at hand is figuring out what in the world is going on with the offense.

So - whether that's an improved Murray limiting turnovers, Petzing taking the next step as the offensive coordinator, a mixture of both or even a new person running the show in 2025 - this should be a top priority.

The Medium Gift: An Elite Pass Rusher

This is sort of like asking for a new coat - there's some brands you'd really like, but at the end of the day you just want something that gets the job done.

The same goes for Arizona's search for a new pass rusher. There's some top tier names the Cardinals can target in either the draft or free agency, and quite honestly it doesn't matter exactly who Arizona gets, so long as they get someone who can consistently get after the quarterback.

A true game wrecker at the position would change so much for the Cardinals. Go get one and reap the rewards.

Stocking Stuffer: Over The Top WR

This would be more of a luxury, though the more I think about it, the more this could really unlock Arizona's offense.

When you look at the Cardinals, they don't truly have a guy who is capable of taking the top off the defense, nor a guy who consistently gets open and is great after the catch.

Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. are good in their own respects, but a legitimate weapon in that WR3 role would open Arizona's offense up vertically - something the Cardinals haven't done with much success.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News