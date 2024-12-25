Building Arizona Cardinals Christmas Wishlist
Merry Christmas, Arizona Cardinals fans!
Perhaps Santa didn't leave exactly what fans in the desert had wanted (a playoff appearance), though that doesn't mean he's not working behind the scenes to provide some great gifts ahead.
Arizona's end to the season was disappointing - no doubt - though the following gifts could help make for an incredible year moving forward.
The Big Gift: Improved Offense
Now, Santa isn't exactly clear on what the problem is in Arizona. It could be Drew Petzing. It could be Kyler Murray. It could be a mixture of both.
Regardless, there's a problem, and if the Cardinals want to be that coveted postseason team moving forward, the biggest task at hand is figuring out what in the world is going on with the offense.
So - whether that's an improved Murray limiting turnovers, Petzing taking the next step as the offensive coordinator, a mixture of both or even a new person running the show in 2025 - this should be a top priority.
The Medium Gift: An Elite Pass Rusher
This is sort of like asking for a new coat - there's some brands you'd really like, but at the end of the day you just want something that gets the job done.
The same goes for Arizona's search for a new pass rusher. There's some top tier names the Cardinals can target in either the draft or free agency, and quite honestly it doesn't matter exactly who Arizona gets, so long as they get someone who can consistently get after the quarterback.
A true game wrecker at the position would change so much for the Cardinals. Go get one and reap the rewards.
Stocking Stuffer: Over The Top WR
This would be more of a luxury, though the more I think about it, the more this could really unlock Arizona's offense.
When you look at the Cardinals, they don't truly have a guy who is capable of taking the top off the defense, nor a guy who consistently gets open and is great after the catch.
Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. are good in their own respects, but a legitimate weapon in that WR3 role would open Arizona's offense up vertically - something the Cardinals haven't done with much success.