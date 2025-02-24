Cam Skattebo Compared to Cardinals RB James Conner
To be compared to Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is near the highest forms of compliments - and it's not often where the comparisons are fair when judging Conner's ability to power through defenders.
That's the case for Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo, who emerged as one of college football's best running backs last season and is now set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's easy to lump the two together since they practically share the same fan base, though when you put the tape on - the comparison isn't just a lazy one.
NFL draft insider/guru Daniel Jeremiah met with reporters and only added to the Conner/Skattebo comps when meeting with reporters ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:
Well, he's a unique player. Just when you watch him -- obviously the incredible run that he went on, but I was looking at my notes on him when I was putting this stuff in last night from my notebook. He just chooses violence," said Jeremiah.
"I don't know if I have ever seen a more aggressive runner who just seeks out contact and who can
absorb contact. When I was looking for a comp for him, my first thought was, okay, he is like a shrunk down James Connor. I was like, gosh, more of anything he reminds me of a Plinko chip from The Price is Right bouncing off everything and everybody.
"The thing with him is we know he can catch it. We know obviously the vision, the balance, the toughness. The only question is going to be the top speed. If he has a chance, I think to me he looked like he would probably be a low 4.6 guy. If he would run in the 4.5s, that would be great. That would really help himself out.
"He is such a fun player to watch. Whoever gets him is going to have one of the most
aggressive and physical runners that we've seen in the last few years. He's a fun one."
The Cardinals don't exactly need running back help with Conner, Trey Benson and Michael Carter on the roster - though the idea is certainly fun when thinking about Skattebo staying in Arizona and continuing his playing days at State Farm Stadium.
At least ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham thinks so.
Skattebo will look to have an impressive outing at the combine this week, as a strong showing in the testing department could really see his draft stock rise.
Conner - who was made a third-round pick (where Skattebo is similarly projected) back in 2017 - knows all too well about the road ahead for the Arizona State product.
It's safe to say the former Sun Devils runner wouldn't mind a similar career path.