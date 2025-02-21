Cardinals Safety Snubbed by PFF
The Arizona Cardinals are beginning to see some of their star contributors put on the map by the likes of Pro Football Focus and other national media, but their defensive anchor was left out.
Each year, Pro Football Focus puts together a lengthy list of the best 101 players in the NFL, based on the previous season's worth of action and production.
The Cardinals find themselves in a spot they haven't been in often in recent years, with multiple stars recognized by PFF and listed among some of the NFL's best across the top 101.
So far, the Cardinals saw running back James Conner clock in at #81 for another excellent season. Following Conner was rising star cornerback Garrett Williams, ranking 73rd.
Then came the obvious: star tight end Trey McBride solidified himself as a top-50 player, coming in at #42 and sitting behind only Brock Bowers and George Kittle for highest-ranking tight end.
But one Cardinals stalwart was left out: star safety Budda Baker.
Baker, following what was somewhat of a down year in 2023, put forward one of his best career seasons in 2024. He received a 77.8 PFF grade, while coming in second in the entire NFL in total tackles with 164.
He trailed only Zaire Franklin, the Colts' off-ball middle linebacker.
Names like Jessie Bates III, Derwin James, Xavier McKinney and Brian Branch (among others) were all featured on the list. While it's understandable to not necessarily rank Baker above all of these excellent safeties, it does seem as if Baker should have had a case to be featured.
Baker was solid in run defense, and saw an improvement in coverage this past season, with a 74.7 coverage grade.
Baker flew all over the field, played all 17 games this season, and was once again the driving force of Arizona's defense - a unit that surprised many with the play of its young defensive backs. He earned his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance.
In fact, 2024's heroics awarded Baker a three-year, $54 million contract from GM Monti Ossenfort, a deal that should keep the veteran in Arizona through his age-31 season.
So while it's fair to consider some of these other names alongisde Baker, it does seem that a significantly crucial, and - perhaps most importantly - consistent season out of the high-energy safety might have been overlooked.
Or maybe it's just more bulletin board material for him.