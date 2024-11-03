Bears Demote Starter vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Chicago Bears are demoting starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals following his role in allowing a game-winning Hail Mary against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Stevenson went viral for apparently taunting the crowd before the final play, which ended up in a Commanders touchdown as time expired.
"The memorable moment led to a multi-step process this week for Stevenson to not only publicly express himself and apologize for his actions before the play, but prove to the team that he's learned from and can grow from what transpired at the end of the Week 8 loss.
"But sources say that Stevenson, who has started every game this season for Chicago, will not start in today's game against the Cardinals , a one-week demotion because of his actions on the Hail Mary play. Stevenson will be active, though, and is expected to rotate in with cornerback Terell Smith."
Stevenson did publicly apologize for his actions following the game.
We'll see how this impacts Sunday's matchup at State Farm Stadium, as the Cardinals managed to fire on all cylinders in the passing attack last week. Kyler Murray threw for over 300 yards for the first time all season while Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. both reached over 100 yards receiving.
Stevenson - a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - started all 16 games during his rookie season and caught four interceptions. Through the first half of 2024, he has one interception and six pass deflections.