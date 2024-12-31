Colin Cowherd: Cardinals Will Discuss Trading Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have an interesting dynamic with quarterback Kyler Murray moving into the 2025 offseason.
It's been yet again another disappointing finish to a season for Murray and the Cardinals, who are just 1-5 coming out of their bye week.
Murray's no stranger to criticism, as he's undeniably one of the more polarizing figures in Arizona sports history.
More trade rumors are on the horizon, and that was brought up by long time radio talking head Colin Cowherd on his podcast:
"I was always a defender on Kyler Murray because I thought he was a better version talent-wise of Russell Wilson. I thought he was more elusive and threw a better ball. He is historically small. He's 5-8 and a half, but in the last six games: five touchdowns, eight picks and a passer rating in the 70's," said Cowherd.
"If you got him the right team - I think Arizona's going to have a discussion to see if they can move him. I really do."
Co-host John Middlehauff chimed in with, "To me, my takeaway last night was I would ride it out another year and just keep building up the team. But if you are able to unload him for anything of value, I think you could justify it. I mean, he has been a turnover machine down the stretch.
"Now on the flip side I would go - is this team even that good? I do think it's hard. I do wonder - would you just get rid of him for a third round pick? I think you're better off just keeping him."
Cowherd agreed.
"It's a really weak draft. I think Kyler Murray last year - you're not getting much. Kyler Murray next year, you may not get much. Kyler Murray in this draft? I think you can get a No. 1 [first-round pick]."
He also offered more on Murray (h/t Awful Announcing):
“Work ethic catches up to you. You can go so long on talent,” Cowherd said. “Kyler Murray’s not [a workaholic]. And I’ve got it pretty connected. And the truth is it’s caught up to him. The really good defensive coaches, this league punishes you.”
Trading Murray may be tough, as he's in the midst of a five-year, $230.5 million contract.
According to OverTheCap, the Cardinals could trade Murray pre-June 1 and save $14.6 million against the cap, though they would eat $28.6 million in dead money.
The one problem? Head coach Jonathan Gannon has been nothing shy of Murray's biggest supporter since the moment he's stepped foot in the desert.
Gannon also believes the Cardinals are close to competing.
"Obviously losing is not fun, but I do think that you can learn and grow from it and use it as a positive experience. Now with saying that, the NFL is about winning and losing. When I say that though, I feel like we're closer to being able to win more games than we have done. I know it’s a bottom-line business, and I understand that. I'm the first one to tell you that, but I think it's very evident and clear where we want to be and how we need to get there," he said.
With Arizona believing they're right on the cusp of seriously competing, it's tough to think they'd offload their franchise quarterback - though Cowherd believes those conversations will happen nonetheless.