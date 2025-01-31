Report: Cowboys Hire Cardinals Coach as OC
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost offensive line coach Klayton Adams to the Dallas Cowboys.
Adams reportedly interviewed in person with Dallas earlier today to become their offensive coordinator after virtually meeting with the team previously in the week.
Now, Adams departs the desert to join one of the most prolific franchises in all of sports.
Adams has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals as their offensive line coach after being hired by Jonathan Gannon in the 2023 offseason.
Running the football has been Arizona's calling card for the past two seasons, and Adams' work up front has been a major key to that success.
Even with injuries piling up across the five starting spots through the last two seasons, the Cardinals have seen improved offensive line play in front of key figures such as quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner.
The Cowboys now have their top staff full, as new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has filled both coordinator spots with the hiring of Adams. Dallas recently hired Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the Cardinals were bracing to lose Adams to either Dallas or the New Orleans Saints' staff, who are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their head coach after the Super Bowl.
Adams was viewed as one of Arizona's top assistants under Gannon, and now he becomes the third assistant coach to leave a void in the Cardinals' 2025 coaching staff after defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc was fired and linebackers coach Sam Siefkes took a job as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator.