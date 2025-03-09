Davante Adams Lands in NFC West
Star free agent wideout Davante Adams wanted to land on the West Coast and earn some good money while doing so after spending a brief amount of time with the New York Jets - and of course, the NFC West was calling his name.
Adams is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal worth $46 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adams - who is 32 - lands on his fifth team in five seasons with the Rams, who are defending NFC West champions and are preparing to trade star wideout Cooper Kupp.
Adams is still considered to be one of the top wideouts in the league, though he is slowing down as Father Time begins to catch up. That said, he did finish 2024 with over 1,000 yards, marking the fifth straight season doing so.
Playing under the watch of offensive mastermind Sean McVay and catching passes from Matthew Stafford alongside Puka Nacua should make for some fun times in Los Angeles, though Arizona and the rest of the division might not be too thrilled with the news.
The Cardinals did see Adams last year while he and Aaron Rodgers came to State Farm Stadium with the Jets, though Arizona emerged victorious in 31-6 fashion while Adams finished with just six receptions for 31 yards.
“It’s frustrating, obviously. It’s not our standard of football. It’s not my standard of football. It’s frustrating. I don’t really know what to say," Adams said following the loss.
"It was just a weird, weird day. We came out and did some good stuff but we just didn’t do enough to be able to compete with those boys today.”
Perhaps next time he'll find more success in Arizona with the Rams.