Broncos QB Earns High Praise From Cardinals Defenders
ARIZONA -- The Denver Broncos play host to the Arizona Cardinals later tonight for the second week of preseason activities - though prominent starters for neither team will be suiting up at Mile High.
That decision came after both teams participated in a joint practice Thursday, which reportedly featured Broncos quarterback Bo Nix tossing the ball up and down the field on Arizona's defense.
After practice, a couple of Arizona starters shed some pretty awesome praise for the second-year passer:
Arizona Cardinals Starters Impressed With Bo Nix
"He has what it takes," Calais Campbell told reporters after joint practice. "He's poised. Quick decisions, he didn't hold on to the ball long at all. Understood every situation, had a pretty good hard count. All of the stuff I look for, he's pretty good at, that's for sure."
Mack Wilson also added, "You could tell he definitely made the Year 2 leap. Just comparing what I saw last year with him as a rookie and he was out there making no look throws and stuff. I'm really just happy for him, honestly a guy who's from Alabama, I'm from Alabama as well. I'm extremely proud to see what he'll do the rest of his career."
Full clips via CBS' Romi Bean:
Nix guided the Broncos to a 10-7 record last season, completing 66% of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
After the practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he believes both teams got some good use out of it.
“I think both staffs felt like we got a lot of good work in,” Payton said (h/t The Athletic). “There were some similar situations, maybe, that we saw from a week ago (against the 49ers), and there were some things we did differently. I thought both teams were outstanding relative to the tempo and communication.
"This is probably my 12th joint practice, but one of the better ones. There’s going to be a lot of tape, a lot of good things, a lot of things we’ve got to clean up. That’s how you get better. Overall, I was pleased with it and I know Jonathan was, as well.”
The Cardinals and Broncos begin play tonight at 6:30 PM MST. The game can be viewed locally on Arizona's Family (CBS 5) and out of market will be shown on NFL Network.
After this week, the Cardinals will again return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.