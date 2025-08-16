All Cardinals

3 Arizona Cardinals Who Need to Impress vs Denver Broncos

These three players need to take a step up tonight.

Donnie Druin

Jul 29, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are merely hours away from their preseason Week 2 battle against the Denver Broncos at Mile High.

After a tough joint practice against Denver on Thursday, the Cardinals aren't expected to play their starters tonight - which will give plenty of opportunity to backups who find themselves either on the bubble of the roster or fighting for a role within their respective position.

With one preseason matchup already in the books following their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, tonight is the second of three opportunities players will have to impress the coaching staff.

Three Cardinals who need to do exactly that:

OL Hayden Conner

Hayden Conner, Arizona Cardinal
Arizona Cardinals guard Hayden Conner (58) during organized team practice at the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe on May 28, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conner was heralded by the Cardinals after the draft for his versatility to play either center or guard after a steady college career with Texas.

Conner's start - at least playing center - hasn't been anything to write home about, struggling to get snaps off accurately in training camp.

Arizona's backups along the offensive line didn't exactly shine optimism in their preseason opener.

Tonight is a big opportunity for Conner - and the rest of their offensive line - to rebound, especially with the Cardinals still searching for a solid solution behind Hjalte Froholdt at center.

RB DeeJay Dallas

DeeJay Dalla
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' special teams unit didn't exactly get off to a great start last week.

Arizona fumbled two kickoffs and a punt return on the night - DeeJay Dallas fumbling two of those three opportunities.

It also didn't help fellow backup Emari Demercado scored on a long touchdown last week, further pushing Dallas' need to make a more solidified impact on special teams.

Dallas - who has a cap hit of $3 million this season - not only needs to showcase sure hands tonight, but perhaps some talent running the ball on offense as well.

CB Denzel Burke

Arizona Cardinals CB Denzel Burk
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a very young cornerback room, and while the starters are essentially solidified in Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Will Johnson, Arizona still has a few young bucks battling for backup spots.

Denzel Burke didn't exactly get off to a great start in the opener, drawing a defensive penalty and getting burnt on a deep ball - though it was overthrown.

With Darren Hall earning high praise and guys such as Kei'Trel Clark and Elijah Jones also battling for similar roles, Burke (a day three draft pick) would love to bounce back and keep his name in the mix for a backup cornerback role.

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Analysis