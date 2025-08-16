3 Arizona Cardinals Who Need to Impress vs Denver Broncos
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are merely hours away from their preseason Week 2 battle against the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
After a tough joint practice against Denver on Thursday, the Cardinals aren't expected to play their starters tonight - which will give plenty of opportunity to backups who find themselves either on the bubble of the roster or fighting for a role within their respective position.
With one preseason matchup already in the books following their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, tonight is the second of three opportunities players will have to impress the coaching staff.
Three Cardinals who need to do exactly that:
OL Hayden Conner
Conner was heralded by the Cardinals after the draft for his versatility to play either center or guard after a steady college career with Texas.
Conner's start - at least playing center - hasn't been anything to write home about, struggling to get snaps off accurately in training camp.
Arizona's backups along the offensive line didn't exactly shine optimism in their preseason opener.
Tonight is a big opportunity for Conner - and the rest of their offensive line - to rebound, especially with the Cardinals still searching for a solid solution behind Hjalte Froholdt at center.
RB DeeJay Dallas
The Cardinals' special teams unit didn't exactly get off to a great start last week.
Arizona fumbled two kickoffs and a punt return on the night - DeeJay Dallas fumbling two of those three opportunities.
It also didn't help fellow backup Emari Demercado scored on a long touchdown last week, further pushing Dallas' need to make a more solidified impact on special teams.
Dallas - who has a cap hit of $3 million this season - not only needs to showcase sure hands tonight, but perhaps some talent running the ball on offense as well.
CB Denzel Burke
The Cardinals have a very young cornerback room, and while the starters are essentially solidified in Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Will Johnson, Arizona still has a few young bucks battling for backup spots.
Denzel Burke didn't exactly get off to a great start in the opener, drawing a defensive penalty and getting burnt on a deep ball - though it was overthrown.
With Darren Hall earning high praise and guys such as Kei'Trel Clark and Elijah Jones also battling for similar roles, Burke (a day three draft pick) would love to bounce back and keep his name in the mix for a backup cornerback role.