Broncos Won't Play First-Round Pick vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to travel this weekend to battle the Denver Broncos in their preseason finale, and the home team won't feature their starting quarterback.
From ESPN's Adam Schefter:
"Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix will not play in Denver’s preseason finale vs. the Cardinals. Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham will start against the Cardinals before Zach Wilson replaces him," wrote Schefter on Twitter.
“I’d like to see (Stidham) get 8 to 12 plays, and then we’ll get a lot of work with Zach (beginning) at some point in that first or early second quarter,” said Broncos HC Sean Payton (h/t Schefter).
Nix - Denver's first-round pick in this year's draft - was recently named the starter by Payton.
"Bo will start and we've kind of gone through our process," Payton previously told reportes.
"In the very beginning of it all, just speaking with George (Paton) and Greg (Penner) and understanding that oftentimes these things take care of themselves. We're not in a hurry to arrive at those types of decisions. We want to see it. And I think it's important, relative to the team, that we handle it that way. He's been outstanding.
"Obviously, there's a ton of room for growth, there's a lot of things that he needs to work on. I've already spoke with all three of those guys. Stiddy will be a great resource for him, as well as Zach. We just, we feel like that offseason, it's such an important position, we made some really good decisions and we're gonna have a chance to see them unfold as the season goes on."
The Cardinals also won't feature their starting quarterback in Kyler Murray, who has not played at all this preseason. Arizona will feature Clayton Tune (who is expected to start) with Desmond Ridder filling in for the second half.
Recently, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon praised Murray for the strides he's made this offseason:
“I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he’s at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead,” Gannon said.
“What I know about the guy, my relationship with him when I got his job: His will to win is extremely high. And if you detail out and lay out for him what is needed from him to improve himself, the offense and the team, he is 1,000 percent willing to do that. So, I love the guy, because he’s done everything that I’ve asked of him and more."
Broncos-Cardinals will kickoff at 1:30 PM Arizona time on Sunday.