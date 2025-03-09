Dream Cardinals Trade Target Officially Off Market
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into a hectic week of free agency with one massive trade target now officially out of the picture.
After months of speculation surrounding the status of Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett, the player is staying put after inking a massive extension with the team.
More from ESPN's Adam Schefter:
"From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN."
The new contract also has a no-trade clause.
Garrett went public with his trade request earlier in the offseason and initially made it clear money was not the reason he wanted out of Cleveland - only for him to sign a mega deal to remain with the Browns.
The Cardinals were assumed to be one of many teams to inquire on the status of Garrett, who made it clear he wanted to play for a winner. Arizona's trajectory is currently better than Cleveland's, who are stuck with Deshaun Watson's awful contract.
Garrett would have immediately boosted the team's defensive front and propelled the Cardinals to division favorites out of the NFC West, where it seemingly gets more open by the moment.
Did it feel like Garrett was a stretch? Absolutely, though faces such as ESPN's Dan Graziano called the Cardinals a "plausible" landing spot for his services.
Arizona needs a premier pass rusher in their front seven, and with Garrett off the trade market officially, the Cardinals must look now to either the free agency pool or NFL draft in order to boost the edge rusher position.