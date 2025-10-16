Dream Cardinals Trade Target Slams Door on Leaving Saints
Ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline, Arizona Cardinals fans had hoped the organization would make a splash to potentially save their season.
A major player, however, just removed himself from the market.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been involved in trade rumors all season, though today he told reporters he would "just go drink pina coladas somewhere" if he was moved out of New Orleans.
Translation - he's not going anywhere.
Alvin Kamara Won't Rescue Cardinals' Season
That effectively slams the door shut on Kamara landing in the desert.
The Cardinals are 2-4 and are currently down starting running backs in James Conner and Trey Benson. Arizona's current crop of runners in Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado haven't found a ton of success in replacement, either.
The Cardinals' rushing attack as a whole has been disappointing this season, leading fans to pound the table for a fresh presence in the running back stable.
Kamara, one of the more prominent names at the position, was labeled as a potential target by many considering the current state of the Saints and their measured willingness to cut ties with big-time players to kickstart a rebuild.
Would Kamara Trade Even Make Sense?
Conner's tenure in Arizona just might be done after his season-ending foot injury. The Cardinals can save some money against the cap by parting ways with the veteran running back while the jury is still out on Benson and the rest of the room.
Kamara has two years left on his deal with cap hits of $9.7 million this year and $18.6 million next year according to Spotrac.
Kamara, on the wrong side of 30-years-old, currently has the highest cap hit for a running back in 2026.
That's simply wouldn't be good business by Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, on top of the draft compensation it would take to land the All-Pro runner here.
What Should Cardinals Do?
Rather than trade for a running back, the Cardinals may be better off addressing other areas of need such as the offensive line.
If Arizona is indeed locked on upgrading the running back room, many believe New York Jets RB Breece Hall could be of service.
With $17 million in cap space and plenty of draft ammo available, the Cardinals have ample opportunity to make a move if they desire - but it feels more likely than not they'll stand pat.
And if they were looking to make a big move, they can cross Kamara off that list.