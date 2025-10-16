What Latest Cardinals Injury Report Reveals Ahead of Packers Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time this week after only holding a walk-through on Wednesday.
At Thursday, we saw a handful of Cardinals players' upgraded on the team's injury report against the Green Bay Packers:
5 Cardinals Improved Practice Status vs Packers
Kelvin Beachum - Beachum was a full participant for today after Wednesday's estimated rest day. The swing tackle and fill-in tight end typically has a vet day every week, so his presence was expected on Thursday.
Akeem Davis-Gaither - The starting inside linebacker next to Mack Wilson was marked as limited with a foot injury yesterday. Today? He was a full participant, which bodes well for his status moving into the weekend.
Bam Knight - Knight, who has scored a touchdown last week for Arizona, was a full participant with a knee injury on Thursday after he was marked as limited. In a battered Cardinals' running back room, Arizona can't afford to lose another body in the backfield.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - The coveted third safety behind Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson was injured last week but made a return to play with an ankle injury. He was listed as limited before being a full participant on Thursday. Though he's technically a back-up, "Rabbit" plays often for the Cardinals' defense.
Michael Wilson - Wilson left with a finger injury against the Colts, though it's a foot problem that lands him on the Cardinals' injury report this week. He, like many others, was listed as full today after being limited on Wednesday.
Updates to Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Murray was limited for a second-straight day with a foot injury, one that kept him out last week against Indianapolis. According to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, he was throwing to practice squad players while Jacoby Brisset and Kevon Slovis were throwing to players on the active roster.
Harrison remains in concussion protocol, donning a yellow non-contact jersey at practice according to PHNX's Bo Brack. He was limited both today and yesterday.
Kitan Crawford was the lone Cardinals player to see a downgrade, going from limited to absent with an ankle injury. All other players remained the same.
Full Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
DNP - Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Kitan Crawford (ankle)
Limited - Darren Hall (quad), Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen III (calf), Darius Robinson (pec)
Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), Bam Knight (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Michael Wilson (foot)