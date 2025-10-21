Drew Petzing Under Fire After Another Cardinals Loss
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are riding a five-game losing streak entering their bye week, and once again the team simply ran out of gas in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals became the first team in league history to have a lead of 7+ points going into the fourth quarter before losing every matchup. All seven games played by Arizona have come down to one possession.
The blame game is certainly going around the desert, and it's hard not to considering the team's current five-game skid.
Currently, plenty of fingers point to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Drew Petzing Labeled Biggest Loser of Cardinals Week 7 Loss
In their weekly article going through the league's biggest winners and losers, Petzing found himself in the losers column.
"The Cardinals offense was mostly solid against Green Bay, but coordinator Drew Petzing still deserves some blame for another loss. Sunday's play-calling wasn't nearly as bad as it was during the Week 5 meltdown against the Tennessee Titans. However, one play call stands out for the wrong reasons," wrote Bleacher Report.
"With under six minutes remaining and with a three-point lead, the Cardinals decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 48. That decision is on Gannon, but the decision to run a simple QB sneak into a Packers defensive front that was clearly expecting it was on Petzing.
"The Packers scored the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive."
Cardinals Offense Improving, But Still Not Enough
The Cardinals' offense has looked a bit more lively with Jacoby Brissett under center - though Arizona still isn't able to put wins on the schedule.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is trying his best to keep ther vibes high around the building in spite of the underacheiving.
“Yeah, a loss is a loss. Now with saying that, how are you losing? Which this might even sound worse, I know we're close. It's not like we're getting the brakes beat off of us—it was versus a good football team so (I) give them credit but we're not doing enough," he said after the Packers' loss.
"Ultimately that falls on me, so I'm disappointed in myself because we have to figure out a better way. We've tried a couple things, but we have to figure out a better way to get ourselves in a better position to win. If we were in this type of hole having played the way we've played and the scores being super lopsided we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now.
"With myself sitting here in front of you guys--it's terrible to be 2-5. Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past. We see that we're near it. We just have to do better.”
Will things change when Murray returns?
That's yet to be seen, though Petzing very much is still viewed as a problem with so much left on the table still for this Cardinals offense.
He'll need a big second half to turn things around - and if not, there's a strong possibility his contract is not renewed following 2025.