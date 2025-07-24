ESPN Says Arizona Cardinals HC Facing Pressure Entering 2025
Who is facing the most pressure in 2025 across the NFL? Ranging from coaches on the hot seat to players who could lose their jobs, the upcoming season is pivotal for many.
According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is among those under the most scrutiny.
Gannon enters his third season with the Cardinals and has seen noticeable success from year one to two, doubling the team’s win total from four to eight. However, last season Arizona was primed for a playoff spot with a chance to claim the NFC West division crown for the first time in nearly a decade. Unfortunately, they imploded down the stretch and finished a game under .500.
Is Jonathan Gannon Really Under Pressure in 2025?
Sure, that’s incredibly frustrating and disappointing for fans, but is that truly something that should place pressure on him? Yes and no, but that isn’t what many, including Barnwell, will be focused on. Rather, the pressure for Gannon falls on his retooled defense in the desert.
Barnwell had to say on his reasoning for placing the weight on Gannon's shoulders:
“Hired by the Cardinals after his Eagles defense ran over the league and battled the Chiefs deep into Super Bowl LVII during the 2022 season, Gannon has basically spent two seasons with his hands tied behind his back on his preferred side of the ball.”
It’s not a secret that Arizona has lacked any big-name defenders since 2023, with Budda Baker the lone wolf with national attention. There are younger studs that fans know of (hello, Garrett Williams), but no one has broken out yet.
But of course, that’s old news following this offseason as Barnwell points out:
“That has changed. Gannon imported edge rusher Josh Sweat from his old stomping grounds in Philadelphia, signed ageless wonder Calais Campbell after an impressive season with the Dolphins, brought in nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the Browns and re-signed linebacker Baron Browning, who had a short stint with the Cardinals after being acquired via midseason trade.”
Barnwell also noted the addition of defensive lineman Walter Nolen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, although he is currently banged up.
“With Max Melton flashing at cornerback, the Cardinals have the makings of a promising defense for the first time under Gannon.”
Sidenote: It’s interesting that Melton was the corner Barnwell highlighted, but it’s no insult to the Cardinals fans who are excited about his future after a solid rookie season.
Barnwell closed out his thoughts on Gannon’s hotseat by saying if the defense struggles, he could be under fire or even out of a job with a potential third consecutive losing season.
My thoughts have been clear on this, but as a quick refresher -- I have less than zero worries about Gannon’s ability to call a great defense and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will only help that cause. The duo got the most out of last year’s misfit toys on defense and changed the narrative big time this offseason. I have no doubt the Cardinals defense will be significantly better.
Should they falter, then yes, we should have questions about Gannon. Still, I’m not ready to fire him any time soon, especially after the way the team stepped up and performed last year. Arizona is ahead of the curve with their rebuild and Gannon is a massive reason for that quick turnaround.