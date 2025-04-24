Final NFL Mock Draft: Chaos Ensues
Draft Day has finally arrived! The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in a few hours and one of the most anticipated annual league events on the calendar.
And teams are ready to begin changing or maintaining their fortunes.
This is not a draft class widely considered to be deep at quarterback, but does have several terrific defensive prospects across the board. We enter the night with every team owning their own first-round pick, but of course that’s unlikely to remain true.
But no matter how things end, there should be little excuse for teams not to walk away with at least two contributors for next season and what has been described as a “starter” draft.
Although I am not predicting any trades, there is a lot of groupthink that believes we could see several trades due to decreased value to move up the board in a good, not great class.
Teams I am watching the closest as trade down candidates:
New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
Keep an eye out on a player or two be drafted second at their position over the consensus. Rumors have been flying that Treyveon Henderson could go before Omarion Hampton at running back, but watch out for LSU's Mason Taylor to potentially go before Colston Loveland for tight ends.
Kirk Cousins trade talks are heating up once again, as there's reports of the Browns, Steelers, and Vikings all being involved in those conversations. It goes without saying a Cousins trade would drastically alter the draft.
With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST time, here's our final mock draft of the cycle:
1. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Tennessee has closed trade talks for the number one overall pick and all signs point to Ward. The franchise needs to take a swing at a franchise quarterback and the gunslinger is a good pitch down the line to try for.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Hunter is a chalk pick for me, but I’m right back to being unsure where he plays after his comments of wanting to play both sides. I feel like eventually he has to settle somewhere, but Cleveland will be more than willing to let him have his way at least to start his career. Hunter will be a top-five jersey seller.
3. New York Giants
The pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Giants sound all about Shedeur Sanders, but I can’t get behind him third overall any more — especially with Carter available. A classic BPA pick to keep the edge rush thriving. Expect the team to shop Thibodeaux after this and add some extra draft capital.
4. New England Patriots
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Pats did their fair share of work on the defensive side of the ball through free agency and now it’s time to work on the offense. Campbell insists he’s a left tackle and he’s getting no debate from me. Even if he’s forced to kick inside to guard, you are making a drastic upgrade to this offensive line and investing into Drake Maye’s future.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Mason Graham has been chalk to Jacksonville for months, but now all the smoke is they’re going offense here. If that’s truly the case, they’re taking Jeanty. The offense needs an upgrade in the backfield over Travis Etienne and Jeanty can help balance out the unit as a runner and pass catcher.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Raiders won’t be happy they missed on Jeanty by one pick, but they will be able to rebound with McMillan here. T-Mac is a big-body target and plays strong at the catch point. If he can polish off his route running he’ll be as difficult to stop as anyone
7. New York Jets
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Olu Fashanu on one side and Membou on the other gives the Jets a disgustingly talented and freakishly athletic offensive tackle duo. Membou is ready to ascend to stardom out the gate and his ceiling feels limitless.
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Walker has been linked to the Panthers so many times it feels like it would be a letdown for him to not end up with the team. Carolina needs any and all help on the defensive side of the football. Walker helps fix a nonexistent pass rush.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
I’m still not 100% sold the Saints will take a quarterback in round one, but I am sold they would prefer Dart to Sanders. Dart is an above average athlete with good arm strength and a ton of playing time to make a quick transition into Kellen Moore’s offense.
10. Chicago Bears
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Cole Kmet has proven to be no better than slightly above average and the Bears can do so much better. Warren is a game-changing tight end who will help break open an offense oozing with potential.
11. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
Graham shouldn’t be here at 11, but he is and the 49ers won’t think twice about selecting him. This team got depleted quickly and there’s a massive need for talent across the board. Graham is a BPA selection and gives huge juice to a defense in need of reinforcements.
12. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden is a Jack-of-all-trades receiver with his God-given speed, route running, reliable hands, and big play ability. He’ll pair perfectly with CeeDee Lamb and give Dallas an insane RAC receiver duo.
13. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Jalen Ramsey may not be in South Beach for much longer, but even if he returns the Dolphins need a wingman. Johnson is a sticky cover man with ball-hawking skills to match.
14. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Colts have always been the team to take a tight end in the first round. Loveland may be the second off the board, but he could still be the best when it’s all said and done. Indy needs a player like him to work the field more efficiently.
15. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Whoever the top pass rusher on the board is will be who the Falcons select. Green is ready to post sack numbers out the gate — something Atlanta hasn’t seen in a long time.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
Paris Johnson is the lone long-term answer for the Cardinals offensive line right now. Banks was a star left tackle for the Longhorns, and a versatile player like Johnson would pair with Banks for a young, athletic duo.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The Bengals HAVE to build up their defense… but they also need to make sure they keep Joe Burrow standing now that they have invested all of their money into that offense. The line still stinks, so let’s get a big, bad man to anchor that line. Booker may not be outrunning anyone on the track, but he’s an immovable wall up front.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
The Seahawks are yet another team who has very little to show for on the offensive line. Zabel has played all across the line and is expected to become a star with a move to center in the pros.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Buccaneers will take Campbell here to become the heir apparent to Lavonte David. The two have a similar mentality when attack the football and it could lead to monumental success with the right coaching, aka learning from the man himself.
20. Denver Broncos
The pick: Treyveon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Sean Payton wants his Alvin Kamara in Denver and Henderson is well-rounded as a runner and receiver to earn that respect. Add in his elite pass protection skills and inability to fumble the ball and you have a go-getter and face of the backfield.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders will not make it past the 21st overall pick as long as the Steelers are picking. Pittsburgh is linked to Kirk Cousins and seem destined to sign Aaron Rodgers, but none of them can be the future that Sanders can be.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
The Chargers could look at a tight end here based off of need alone, but snipping Grant here feels like a no-brained. The big man eats blocks to stuff the run and can even sack the quarterback.
23. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Williams would be a fun experiment for the Packers to try out. He’s big and physical with a bright future ahead of him in the right system. A coaching staff that developed Rashan Garry can do the same with Williams.
24. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Vikings need defensive back help in the worst way and Barron is ascending toward becoming a lockdown boundary corner. He has experience inside and at safety to add to an impressive resume. Barron is primed to take the next step and become the Vikings’ next star corner.
25. Houston Texans
The pick: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
Jackson can start his career at guard, where he spent most of his playing time at. But, Jackson also showed some high-end potential after moving outside to tackle last year for Ohio State. Perhaps Jackson will find a similar transition in the pros.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
The Rams front seven is filthy, but they lack anyone notable on the backend. Amos has gotten better with each passing year in college and is becoming more familiar with himself and his play style. He could find a smoother transition to the next level with a defense that will force quarterbacks into costly decisions.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
Every year the Ravens sit tight and take the best player available and make the rest of the league look foolish. This year it’s Starks, who has been victimized by overthink season worse than anyone else. Starks pairs with Kyle Hamilton to form the best safety duo in the league before they even play a down together.
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
The Lions have to get better at rushing the passer after we saw the insane decrease the defense had until Aidan Hutchinson went down. Ezeiruaku is another guy ready to post sack numbers out the gate and will have an easy time doing so opposite Hutchinson.
29. Washington Commanders
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Commanders could bolster their defense or they could go the Bengals route and make their offense unstoppable. That sounds way more fun. Few running backs have been as productive as Hampton has the last couple of seasons and will give Washington a legitimate bell cow in the backfield.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame
The Bills defense was at its best when Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer roamed the backend at safety. The team doesn’t have a threat remotely on the same level as them, but Watts could get there with his elite ball hawking skills.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
Beef up the trenches and Nolen is on the board? Without question. KC still needs to add some offensive linemen to keep Mahomes standing up right, but they’re not about to miss out on this elite defender and certainly not let him fall into the hands of the team who just creamed them in the Super Bowl.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Eagles have to reload their pass rush and Stewart could become a key contributor down the road. The athletic specimen has all the potential in the world, but there’s a lot of work needed to be done. If he hits, he could become a superstar.