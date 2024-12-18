First Cardinals vs Panthers Injury Report Stacked
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers have released their first injury reports ahead of their Week 16 battle - and both squads had a pretty lengthy list on Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
DNP - Trey Benson (ankle), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Jesse Luketa (thigh) and Mack Wilson Sr. (concussion)
Limited - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Joey Blount (knee), Zaven Collins (neck), Elijah Jones (ankle), Roy Lopez (ankle), Max Melton (shin), Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand), Matt Prater (knee) and Darius Robinson (calf)
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
DNP - Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee), Sam Franklin (personal), Jaycee Horn (rest), Chuba Hubbard (rest), Josey Jewell (rest), Xavier Legette (hip), A'Shawn Robinson (knee), Adam Thielen (rest), Xavier Woods (rest), DJ Wonum (rest/knee)
Limited - David Moore (concussion)
Full - Raheem Blachshear (chest)
For the Panthers, their injury report was mostly comprised of players on rest days, so Thursday should be a much better day for participation.
On the Cardinals' side of things, we'll see if they can get any crucial starters improved over the next few days ahead of what will be a tough contest, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“We know the challenge ahead going to Carolina on the road. I really think when you look (at) their last six games, they've played really good ball. I think they've turned the corner. I think (Panthers Head) Coach (Dave) Canals is doing a really good job," Gannon told reporters.
"He's got good coordinators in there, they're creative and they've got talent on all three phases, so we're going to have to play good ball going there. You look at it, they won two then hit the BYE. I think that Kansas City was a one-score game, Tampa was a one score game and Philly was a one score game--those are all playoff teams. This team's turned the corner and they're doing good so we're going to have to play our brand of ball (to) have a chance to win.”