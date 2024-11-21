First Cardinals vs Seahawks Injury Report Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their first injury report for Week 12.
Cardinals Injury Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Jalen Thompson (ankle)
Limited - Emari Demercado (shoulder), Darius Robinson (calf), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back), Jonah Williams (knee)
Full - Isaiah Adams (back)
Thompson missed Week 10's matchup against the New York Jets with his ankle injury, and though there was hope the bye week would give him extra time to heal, Thompson wasn't spotted at Monday's bonus practice or today either.
"He's doing okay. He's working to get back out there. He had a good week last week. So we'll take it day by day with him," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon offered on Thompson earlier today.
Earlier this week Arizona signed veteran safety Andre Chachere to their practice squad, so keep an eye on Thompson's availability throughout the week.
Beachum also was not present during the open portion of practice. The Cardinals officially activated Jonah Williams to the 53 man roster today, so we'll see if Williams (who has practiced previously during his 21 day window for return) is ready to start.
The Seahawks themselves had an interesting day, as their power was out thanks to a recent storm.
Seahawks Injury Report
DNP - Noah Fant (groin), Johnathan Hankins (personal), Tyler Lockerr (rest), Jarran Reed (rest), Brady Russell (foot), Laviska Shenault Jr. (back), Laken Tomlinson (rest), Dee Williams (ankle), Leonard Williams (foot)
Full - Pharaoah Brown (elbow), Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), Abraham Lucas (knee)
The Seahawks' DNP list can look alarming, though three are out due to rest while another is out for personal reasons. It's expected those statuses will change for Thursday's practice.
The Cardinals and Seahawks will practice twice more this week before game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out are released on Friday night.
Both squads will have the opportunity to make up to two practice squad elevations while official game inactives are due 90 minutes before game time on Sunday, which is set for 2:25 PM Arizona time.