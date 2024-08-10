First Look at New Casitas at Cardinals Stadium
GLENDALE, AZ - The Arizona Cardinals are set to debut their new seating options as they host the New Orleans Saints tonight.
The Cardinals announced earlier this offseason their intentions of moving seats out of the South end zone to implement the luxury seating.
Our first actual look.
More info on the South end zone seating options:
Casitas (talller seating options closest to end zone): "Perhaps the most unique of the new product offerings, these custom-built, field-level luxury casitas are designed specifically for State Farm Stadium and introduce a concept never before seen in the industry. The NFL equivalent of beachfront property, they sit just feet from the south end zone and the game action has the potential to literally come into your casita. With space for 20 guests, these two-level casitas allow guests the opportunity to watch the game from multiple locations, including its spacious “front yard” or well-appointed rooftop deck. Inside, guests can relax, enjoy the sights and sounds of the game or follow the action on their large television screen. Additional amenities include exclusive valet parking, a private stadium entrance and all-inclusive premium food and beverage options. Guests won’t just attend the game. They will experience it from their home in the end zone."
Garden Club (behind the Casitas where players run out): "Fans can elevate their gameday experience with access to the exclusive Casita Garden Club. The spacious 13,400-square foot club has the feel of an outdoor garden patio situated inside an NFL stadium. Located at the south end of field level directly behind the Casitas, this area spans the width of the south end zone. Its location on the field level just feet away from the home locker room offers an incredible, behind-the-scenes perspective as Cardinals players make their way to the playing field. Guests will enjoy an array of all-inclusive high-end menu offerings and handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine. Leaving the club, they are just a few steps away from some of the best seats in the house, in either their private field box or luxury casita. The club opens three hours prior to the game and remains available an hour after."
Field Boxes (located on sidelines, 20 yard-line to end zone): "Located on the east and west sidelines at the south end of the playing field, these private four and six-person field boxes offer the ultimate in terms of comfort and proximity to the action. Guests will be among the first anywhere to enjoy a game from a Monaco Dream Seat, a large, comfortable leather seat that is being used for the first time at any stadium in the world.
"Exclusive not only because of their prime on-field location but also their scarcity; only 66 total seats are available on each side of the field. Each box features its own private TV and membership in this area also provides access to the Casita Garden Club with all that it offers."
For more information on other parts of the stadium/visuals, you can click here.