Five Cardinals Make Top Free Agent List

The Arizona Cardinals were well represented in The 33rd Team's top list of pending free agents.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals linebackers Kyzir White (7) and Krys Barnes (51) celebrate their defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
/ Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Free agency is roughly a month away, and the Arizona Cardinals are set to see some roster turnover after a 2024 season where the organization double their win total from 2023, the first year under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals have plenty of cap space to play with moving into the offseason, and according to The 33rd Team, they've got some solid players hitting the market - five Cardinals cracked their list of Top 100 NFL free agents:

No. 59 Baron Browning

Baron Brownin
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dan Pizzuta: "Lost in the shuffle in Denver, Baron Browning had a 15.5 percent pressure rate after getting traded to Arizona while he rushed the passer on 83.2 percent of his pass snaps. Browning is a linebacker-to-edge conversion and could bring that positional versatility to his next team."

Our take: The Cardinals acquired Browning for little draft capital at the trade deadline but obviously would like to bring him back. So long as the price tag isn't unreasonable, Browning showed enough down to stretch to warrant another chance in Arizona.

No. 73: Dennis Gardeck

Dennis Gardec
/ Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pizzuta: "Dennis Gardeck tore his ACL in November, which cut his 2024 season short. During 2023, Gardeck had an impressive 42 pressures and 18.2 percent pressure rate while rushing on 63.4 percent of his pass snaps. When recovered, he could be that type of player, with the ability to rush off the edge and drop into coverage."

Our take: Gardeck's run in the desert just might be over. The former team captain may have lost his spot as a rotational edge rusher moving into the future, and the Cardinals can assemble enough special teams acumen elsewhere to make him expendable - his strong presence in the locker room be damned.

No. 92: Will Hernandez

Will Hernande
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pizzuta: "Will Hernandez was lost for the season with a knee injury in November, cutting short a season that featured his lowest blown block rate (1.1 percent) since his rookie season (1.0 percent). In 2023, Hernandez was 18th among interior linemen in pass block win rate and ninth in run block win rate — one of four players in the top 20 of each."

Our take: It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Hernandez back in the fold, even after his season-ending injury. When healthy, Hernandez has been one of the top players along Arizona's offensive line, and he's a key piece to their success up front.

No. 93: Kelvin Beachum

Kelvin Beachu
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pizzuta: "Kelvin Beachum provides a solid floor as a veteran option at tackle, with experience on both sides. He’s not going to overpower anyone with strength or agility, but he’s been a solid blocker who won’t make many mistakes and has only been called for four holding penalties in the past four seasons."

Our take: There's whispers of Beachum retiring ahead of this offseason, as the Cardinals could lose a key reserve swing tackle. Beachum stepped up admirably through the course of the season and just might have earned another season - if he so desires.

No. 95: Kyzir White

Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir Whit
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pizzuta: "Kyzir White was a strong run defender for the Cardinals, playing downhill and ranked 19th in positive tackles. He was also an impressive pass rusher, with a 20.8 percent pressure rate, while rushing on 17.1 percent of his pass snaps. However, he was 86th in yards allowed per coverage snap."

Our take: White should be Arizona's top free agent on this list, as the linebacker was not only super productive during his two years in the desert, but also was a heartbeat in Arizona's locker room. Pass coverage deficiency aside, it would be tough to see White depart.

