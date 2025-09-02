Former Cardinals Captain Officially Closes Door on Reunion
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals captain Kyzir White is no longer a free agent.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, White is signing with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the regular season beginning this week:
"Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Cardinals LB Kyzir White. White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season. The Titans have been looking to add another LB for a while. Kyzir White ranked top 15 in tackles last season, and has always been a good blitzer."
White recently visited with the Indianapolis Colts before landing in Tennessee.
Kyzir White Reunion Hopes Officially Put to Rest
Many in the desert had hoped White would be interested in a reunion with the Cardinals after spending two seasons with the organization - establishing himself as a captain in both campaigns under head coach Jonathan Gannon, who he previously played under with the Philadelphia Eagles.
White was incredibly productive during his time in Arizona. Through two years and 28 games - all of which he started - White tallied 227 tackles, six passes defensed and 4.5 sacks.
"He (was) a captain so that's a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense," said Gannon during the offseason.
The Cardinals let White's contract run its course and opted not to re-sign him.
How Cardinals, Kyzir Move From Here
The Cardinals, instead of White, opted to sign free agent linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither before drafting fourth-round pick Cody Simon in this year's draft.
Both of those moves felt like the door was closed on White possibly coming back to the desert, though after a training camp/preseason where neither new arrival truly impressed, there was some hope the Cardinals would bring back one of their leaders on defense.
Now, White joins a Titans team where he could possibly start down the road in Tennessee. James Williams and Cody Barton are the current projected starters.
White himself spoke on the news shortly after it was announced:
The Cardinals will see White in Week 5, when the Titans pay a visit to State Farm Stadium.