Even Larry Fitzgerald Has No Idea What Cardinals Will Do With Kyler Murray

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of questions to answer as 2025 begins to wind down, though the future of quarterback Kyler Murray presents the first domino that will dictate how all moves after are played out.

Murray will have finished seven years in Arizona after this season comes to a close, and many insiders are projecting the Cardinals will move on from the former Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick.

There's obstacles in the way, however -- most notably Murray's massive $230.5 million contract that Arizona will need to eat in some shape or form if they decide to part for greener pastures.

It's a situation that's complex enough to make predicting his future tough, so much so that even franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald is unsure of what will happen with Murray.

Larry Fitzgerald Opens Up on Kyler Murray's Future

“I have no clue. I literally have zero clue and I hope the right answer is found out in the near future," Fitzgerald said when asked about Murray's future (h/t Josh Weinfuss, ESPN).

Fitzgerald played with Murray for two seasons before the potential Hall of Fame wideout opted to quietly retire.

With Jacoby Brissett under center through 2026, the Cardinals could potentially shop Murray and eye a younger quarterback this coming offseason.

Murray has now been with two coaching staffs in the desert with just one playoff appearance under his belt.

Though the talent still clearly is there, Murray's overall inconsistency in Arizona ultimately led to his downfall. His current mid-foot sprain that landed Murray on injured reserve -- paving the way for Brissett to take over -- also did him no favors.

It's been a year where people outside of Murray are being questioned, too.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon often finds himself under fire after a third disappointing season in Arizona while general manager Monti Ossenfort isn't far behind.

Yet the entire offseason practically hinges on where Murray ultimately ends up.

The fifth day of the new league year in March will be the ultimate date to watch in this saga, as that's when Murray's 2027 base salary becomes fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster.

Case in point: We'll find out sooner rather than later what the Cardinals intend on doing with their franchise passer.

For now, we're still in limbo on his playing status to finish the final weeks of the season.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News