Former Cardinals Coaches Expected to Get HC Interviews
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans vividly remember the likes of Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph roaming the sideline at State Farm Stadium, for better or worse.
Both have been gone since the end of the 2022 season and took different paths to reach their current coordinator positions, though both are expected to contend for head coaching opportunities in the 2025 offseason.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe recently unveiled his list of head coach candidates to watch ahead of what could be some extensive openings, and Kingsbury/Joseph cracked the list thanks to their performance.
Kliff Kingsbury
"The Washington Commanders offensive coordinator is back in the spotlight due to quarterback Jayden Daniels’ impressive start. Daniels, the runaway NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, has played very well since the start of the season, and Kingsbury’s play calling has been an integral piece of that equation," wrote Howe.
"Kingsbury, 45, had a topsy-turvy four-year run as the Cardinals head coach. He was criticized for a lack of offensive adjustments as the season progressed, and it led to late-season losing streaks each year on the job.
"Kingsbury’s work with Murray and Daniels is enough to warrant an interview request. And while meeting with Kingsbury, teams need to determine if he has evolved to the point where he could be more successful as a second-time coach."
Vance Joseph
"The 52-year-old Denver Broncos defensive coordinator appears ready for a second head coaching opportunity. He previously led the Broncos (2017-18) to an 11-21 record, although that team was deep into a rebuilding mode and not set up for success," wrote Howe.
"Joseph has led the Broncos’ surprising defensive turnaround, as the group ranks fourth in points allowed and fifth in yards. He’s a strong leader and communicator who is respected by his players. Joseph could bring a commanding presence to a team in need of a culture change."
Who Gets A Job First?
Both will likely get interviews for the success they're finding at the moment, though Kingsbury fits more of the mold of what teams could be searching for in the "young and offensive-minded" category.
However, both have experience as a head coach in the league - Kingsbury with the Cardinals and Joseph with the Broncos.
Current Cardinals OC Drew Petzing was also listed - you can read more about that here.