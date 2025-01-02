Former Cardinals HC Expected to Interview With Bears
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could become a head coach again this offseason.
After being fired by Arizona following 2022, Kingsbury has slowly worked his way back into the mix of head coaching opportunities after a successful season with the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Chicago Bears for their current opening, according to ESPN.
"I expect Kingsbury to interview there. As was told to me, most or all the names that have been linked to the Bears are people Chicago would like to interview. Observers believe experience will be a key factor in the hiring process, and Kingsbury has experience coupled with quarterback cachet," said insider Jeremy Fowler.
Kingsbury likely will have to compete with Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, who is considered the top candidate for any opening this offseason.
"Now, we've heard the buzz word 'selective' with Johnson's approach to the cycle. Kingsbury will also be selective, I'm told. He's still getting paid head coach money from Arizona and gets to coach Daniels on a Washington team that should be even better next season. I don't think he's ironing shirts for job interviews just yet. Keep in mind, Kingsbury was down the road with the Jets in 2019 before he took the Arizona job, so New York could double back with him."
Recently, Kingsbury spoke on potentially becoming a head coach again.
"At some point. We'll see how everything plays out, but I'm very happy here," he said (h/t ESPN).
"... I don't think I set the foundation [in Arizona] the way I would do it after watching DQ and how he set the foundation from day one. These are the standards, this is what we want, this is what we're going to be. I definitely could have done a better job of that and kind of once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in."