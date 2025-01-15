Former Cardinals HC Interviews With Jets
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph just completed an interview for the New York Jets' head coach vacancy.
Joseph is the tenth candidate to interview for the opening in New York.
The Las Vegas Raiders also requested to interview Joseph.
More on Joseph's coaching background - which obviously includes Arizona - from the Jets' official announcement of the interview:
"In his 20th season coaching in the NFL, Joseph was hired as a secondary assistant for the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-10. He then was the defensive backs coach under DC Wade Philips and HC Gary Kubiak for the Houston Texans from 2011-13 before joining HC Marvin Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals as their defensive backs coach from 2014-15.
"In 2016 Joseph was announced as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under HC Adam Gase. Joseph was hired as the Denver Broncos head coach from 2016-18 before moving to the Arizona Cardinals as defensive coordinator from 2019-22. Joseph joined the Denver Broncos for a second time in 2023 as their defensive coordinator under HC Sean Payton. In the 2024 season, the Broncos led the league in sacks, ranked third in points allowed and seventh 7th in total defense helping lead the team to its first playoff appearance since 2015."
Joseph did not have his contract renewed by Arizona once they fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the 2022 season, though he's certainly found his footing in Denver afterwards.
Joseph certainly doesn't fit the prototypical mold as a young/offensive-minded coaching candidate, though his prior head coaching experience on top of the excellent job he's done in Denver does make him an interesting option for various openings throughout the league.