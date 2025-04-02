Report: Former Cardinals Kicker Could Run for Office
Arizona Cardinals fans likely remember kicker Jay Feely, who started several seasons knocking home field goals for the franchise in the 2010's.
Since retiring from the NFL, where he spent 14 seasons between seven different franchises, Feely joined CBS Sports’ game day crew as a sideline reporter.
Now, Feely is setting his sights on a much grander scale — a run for one of Arizona's Republican congressional seats.
According to The Arizona Republic, Feely is "strongly considering" a push for office.
Feely has not been shy about expressing his own beliefs in the political realm in the past. He has previously appeared on Fox News to discuss his disagreements with policies under former President Barack Obama.
As recently in 2020, Feely has made his support of President Donald Trump known.
Now, Feely could be placing his name in the hat to become the representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, which covers most of the east valley including Queen Creek, Gilbert, and Chandler.
The potential opportunity to join the world of politics opened up following the departure of Arizona Republican Representative Andy Biggs, who has held his position since 2017. Biggs is mulling over running for governor in 2026, a seat Republicans have held in Arizona since 2011.
GOP strategist Brian Seitchik says Feeley’s decision will be made within the next three months.
It isn’t unprecedented for former sports players to get into politics. Former basketball player Royce White was recently a candidate for Senator in Minnesota last year. Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Dwayne Woodruff has been Judge of the Allegheny Court of Common Pleas since 2005.
Feely would be the most recent in a long line of former professional athletes to run for a government position.